U-Haul Co. of Wyoming, Inc. is pleased to announce that Artillery World and Good Guys Auto Sales have signed on as U-Haul® neighborhood dealers to serve the Cheyenne community.
Artillery World at 207 I25 Service Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
Good Guys Auto Sales at 624 W. Lincolnway will also offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.