Keeping its promise to create economic opportunities for its local communities through direct employment, Union Pacific is offering urgent employment opportunities in Rawlins and Cheyenne, WY.
Union Pacific is actively seeking qualified applicants for Train Crew, with new hires eligible for a $40K - $50K hiring bonus.
No experience is necessary as training is provided, and a newly hired train crew member can expect to make $71K - 81K their first 1-4 years of service.
“Railroads are a major contributor to the U.S. economy and each community has unique opportunities,” said Tonya Eggsphuehler, UP’s assistant vice president of Talent Management. “For 160 years, Union Pacific has helped stimulate career growth in the cities it serves and we’re eager to welcome more Americans to our workforce.”
Union Pacific offers a wide range of benefits on day one, including:
- Competitive pay
- Paid college degree through the University of Nebraska at Omaha (no matter location)
- Railroad retirement and 401(k) retirement plan
- Access to free, state-of-the-art fitness facilities across the country
- Discounts from key partners including tech, phone and auto
- On-the-job training and mentorship opportunities
- Employee Resource Groups and Business Resource Groups
- Company-provided basic life, short and long-term disability plans
- Real opportunities for advancement
Applicants can view job descriptions and learn more at https://up.jobs/search-jobs.html.