Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava.
NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses on news headlines without the partisan slant found on many other news networks, Bodiford said. "We are about the news headlines, without an agenda or political axe to grind," Bodiford said in a news article in the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA-Today Network.
Based in studios in Farmington Hills and Cadillac, Michigan, the network is available nationwide on broadcast affiliates in 60 markets, plus streaming on services like ROKU and FuboTV.
The company is also expanding with ownership of broadcast TV stations, which already includes WMNN TV-26 Cadillac MI, and WWII TV-12 Traverse City, MI.
As reported in the Detroit Free Press story, FCC public filings, and reports in Radio+TV Business Report, the network has also acquired stations in Las Vegas and Mesquite, NV., and Miami, Orlando, and Ocala FL, with a "substantial more" acquisitions to come, Bodiford said in a report to Radio+TV Business.
Bodiford also owns the PR agency NewsMakers Media, and the Detroit-based global automotive enthusiast website The Weekend Drive - all are subsidiaries of Cheyenne-based Golden Media, Inc., owned by Bodiford and wife Jeanette, who split their time between homes in Wyoming and Michigan.
