Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne has joined the 2023-2024 Board of Directors for Destinations International, the global trade association for convention and visitors’ bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards.
The announcement was made during the association’s business meeting during the 2023 Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas.
“I am very honored to have been nominated and appointed to this prestigious organization’s board of talented individuals who are advancing the travel and tourism industry forward,” said Bravo. “We are at the leading edge of mid-sized destinations in this industry, and I am elated to represent Laramie County and Wyoming and bring our perspectives to the table.”
“Destinations International and the Destinations International Foundation are driven by the experienced volunteers serving on our boards and committees,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “We are truly grateful for the time, counsel, and service these individuals dedicate to our industry and we look forward to their leadership during their time as a board member and beyond. It is our pleasure and honor to welcome our newest directors and trustees to the boards for 2023/2024.”
The following individuals joined as leaders for 2023/2024:
Association Board Directors for 2023/2024:
- Beth Erickson, CDME, President & CEO, Visit Loudoun
- Bethanie DeRose, CDME, Senior Vice President, JLL
- Domenic Bravo, CDME, CEO, Visit Cheyenne
- Julie Calvert, President & CEO, Visit Cincy
- Kristin McGrath, CDME, Executive Director, Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Kyle Edmiston, CDME, President and CEO, Visit Lake Charles
- Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, CQIA, President & CEO, ASAE
- Victoria Cimino, President & CEO, Visit Williamsburg
- Yrjötapio “YT” Kivisaari, CEO, Visit Oulu
2023/2024 Association Officers:
- Chair: Fred Dixon, New York City Tourism + Conventions
- Chair-Elect: Scott White, Visit Greater Palm Springs
- Immediate Past-Chair: Al Hutchinson, Visit Baltimore
- Treasurer: Leslie Bruce, President and CEO, Banff & Lake Louise Tourism Bureau
- Secretary: Kyle Edmiston, CDME, President and CEO, Visit Lake Charles
Foundation Board Trustees 2023/2024:
- James Jackson, President & CEO, Tourism Jasper
- Jerad Bachar, CDME, President & CEO, VisitPITTSBURGH
- Jessica Ireland, Founder, Sunshine & Bourbon
- Katherine O'Donnell, CDME, Executive Vice President, Richmond Region Tourism
- Martha Sheridan, President & CEO, Meet Boston
- Todd O'Leary, CDME, CTIS, VP, Marketing & Communications, Sonoma County Tourism
- Victoria Clarke, CDME, CEO, Tourism Mississauga
2023/2024 Foundation Officers:
- Chair: Ellie Westman Chin, CDME, President & CEO, Destination Madison
- Chair-Elect: Amir Eylon, President & CEO, Longwoods International
- Immediate Past-Chair: Vail Ross, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing, STR
- Treasurer/Secretary: Martha Sheridan, President & CEO, Meet Boston
- At Large Office: Steven Paganelli, CDME, Head of Destination Marketing, Americas, TripAdvisor