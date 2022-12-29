Visit Cheyenne released the results from its 2022 Public Relations Campaign.
Throughout the past year, the campaign earned placements in multiple national publications, including USA Today, Travel + Leisure, and Buzzfeed.
The publications covered stories on multiple attractions in Cheyenne and Laramie County, highlighting Cheyenne as a top summer destination, covering the alleged haunting of the Cheyenne Depot Museum, and naming the Nagle Warren Mansion as one of the best bed and breakfasts in the country.
One publication, USA Today, awarded Curt Gowdy State Park as one of the top 10 spots for Glamping in the nation.
Cheyenne’s western heritage was on full display for 2022 and was the focus of much of the media coverage.
Travel + Leisure called the Cowboy the “heartbeat of the city” in Cheyenne, while more than one publication focused on the legendary events that make up Cheyenne Frontier Days.
According to Visit Cheyenne’s annual PR report, their campaign earned the equivalent of more than a billion impressions, holding a media value of more than $763 thousand.
“Our work with the travel press in 2022 really paid dividends for us,” says Visit Cheyenne Vice President Jim Walter, “The $763 thousand represents a better than 2 to 1 return on our total Public Relations investment. Articles about Cheyenne are far more impactful to consumers than paid advertising, as they are the result of someone else’s experiences. We are always happy when someone other than Visit Cheyenne staff is sharing stories and telling people about the variety of experiences and opportunities to create memories in our community.”
Visit Cheyenne looks to repeat and improve upon this success in 2023, creating buzz around the Capitol City as a western icon with modern convenience.
By targeting audiences across the nation and even the world, Visit Cheyenne intends to make sure the Capitol City is positioned as a newsworthy, captivating and distinctive destination in the years ahead.
Visit Cheyenne is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Laramie County, Wyoming and is the leader in developing, promoting and protecting the Cheyenne area's travel industry.