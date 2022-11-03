While most Chambers of Commerce struggle through their annual membership drive, The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will host a ‘Membership Event’ that is like none other. For two and a half days, over 100 volunteers will work against the clock and against each other to sign up new Chamber members and create a greater community awareness of the important role of the Chamber of Commerce. The event is organized by Jimmy Cusano and a group called Your Chamber Connection. Their specialty is high energy membership campaigns that allow volunteers to conduct ‘out of the box’ membership fun while building the membership base.
“It’s about business,” says event guru, Jimmy Cusano. “The Chamber of Commerce is the business community. This brings everyone together to build our Chamber. It’s a membership-based organization and most people don’t like ‘membership drives. With a Membership Event they come together in a competitive fun setting and tell the Chamber story. When others hear about everything the Chamber does, all of a sudden you have a great deal of enthusiasm for the Chamber, and a great deal of support.”
The Greater Cheyenne Membership Event will kick off on December 6 and conclude December 8 at the Cheyenne Regional Airport. For more information on how you can be involved, call the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce at (307) 638-3388.