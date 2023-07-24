Walmart is launching a new way for customers who rely on government assistance programs in Wyoming to save money so they can live better. The new program, called Walmart+ Assist, allows people who receive government assistance benefits like SNAP to get 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ membership. The program aims to give all families – regardless of how they pay – access to the full suite of savings that the membership plan provides. That includes saving them time with free grocery deliveries, and money on free shipping and gas discounts.
The program is available to all eligible new and existing members.
This is not the first time Walmart has innovated to support customers who use government assistance. In May of 2020, Walmart began allowing customers in Wyoming to pay with their SNAP benefits online through the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.