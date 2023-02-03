On Wednesday, February 15, Creative Energies' Technical Solar Sales team member, Leo Pueblitz, will present a webinar on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program, which provides grants for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvement projects to rural small businesses.
The webinar, Wyoming REAP Grant Webinar: An Overview of Expanded Funds, Requirements, and Deadlines, is in collaboration with Creative Energies Solar and the Laramie Alliance for Renewable Energy.
The presentation will cover REAP funding opportunities to help rural small businesses go solar.
The newly expanded REAP program is aiming to make renewable energy more accessible to businesses in rural areas and agriculture businesses in both high and low population areas.
For any business and property owners who are interested in the USDA REAP Program or are considering using REAP funds to acquire a solar energy system, this is the presentation for you.
This presentation also considers the newly expanded Inflation Reduction Act, which now allows individuals and businesses to claim 30% of project costs on their taxes (ITC).
Factors like choosing American-made equipment, and where your business is located, can both have an impact on how much money you can save – and this webinar will help small businesses figure it out.
This webinar has broken down all the important REAP information so business owners can determine if they qualify. The 2023 REAP Applications are due March 31, 2023.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about REAP grants and opportunities in Wyoming.
The webinar will be moderated by Claire Deuter of Powder River Basin Resource Council and the Alliance for Renewable Energy.
The webinar is free but requires advance registration. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/REAPwebinar. The webinar will run from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm starting with Creative Energies’ presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.