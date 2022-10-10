World Sign Associates (wsanetwork.org) has just announced its 2022 Coolness Competition winners. For the largest category, over 100 square feet of signage, DaVinci Sign Systems has taken 1st Place for its Brighton Crossings work, which features monument signage and large lantern structures with LED lighting. It will be the fourth year in a row that DaVinci has taken top honors in the Coolness Competition.
DaVinci Sign Systems of Windsor, Colorado, has also been awarded the Signs of the Times (signsofthetimes.com) 2022 Best Outside Design/Shop Fabrication, Non-Illuminated. The same signage also received 2nd Place in World Sign Associates’ 2022 Coolness Competition under the Poutporri Category.
The sign system was created for The Slate Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton’s mixed-use area, “Emily’s Alley.” Namesake Emily Griffith’s historic Opportunity School inspired the collection.
The signage features multicolor pencil components with hand-hewn chew marks, a large bronzed pencil sculpture, an ‘I CAN’ textural wall piece with a mirror finish, a memorial bench with a vignette background, and an inlaid bronze ‘Opportunity’ floor plaque.
Art House of Denver created the original design, with photo credits given to Nic Rentfrow of Grizzly Media. The client was Stonebridge Companies.
Signs of the Times has been a leading brand for comprehensive sign-industry news since 1906. DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. recently made news by becoming employee-owned in late 2021. DaVinci is the only sign company that is an ESOP in Colorado. The company thrives in Windsor, CO and serves all of Colorado, Wyoming, and Western Nebraska.
