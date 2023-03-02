Business Trends
Total taxable sales increased 6.3 percent from 2021 to 2022. Total retail sales increased 3.2 percent during this same time period. 11 of the 14 major sectors saw an increase in sales, despite inflation reaching every sector. General Merchandise saw the largest increase in sales, improving by nearly 20 percent over 2021’s figures.
Employment Trends
Unemployment fell in Laramie County and across Wyoming. In Laramie County, it fell from 4.0 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022. In Wyoming, it fell from 4.5 percent in 2021 to 3.4 percent in 2022. The annual unemployment rate is the lowest recorded for Laramie County since 1985 when we began tracking the statistic.
Wages and Income Trends
Average annual earned income across all sectors rose from $50,700 to $53,027 (+4.6%) from 2020 to 2021. The three sectors with the highest average annual earned incomes were Management of Companies and Enterprises ($105,365), Utilities ($96,824), and Mining ($86,255). The three sectors with the highest growth in wages were Educational Services(+15.0%), Construction(+11.6%), and Finance and Insurance(+8.7%).
Despite rising over $3,500 in 2021(+6.7%), per capita personal income in Laramie County continued lagging behind the national average. In 2021, per capita personal income in the county was $58,646 and the national per capita income was $64,143. 2021 marks the sixth year in a row that Laramie County per capita income has lagged behind the national average. The percentage point gap(-8.6%) is the widest recorded in the last 30 years. At the state level, per capita personal income is higher than the national average. Per capita income in 2021 for the state of Wyoming was $69,666, 8.6 percent higher than the national average.
Demographic Trends
The median age of Laramie County residents was 38.8 in 2021, up from 37.4 in 2020. This is the highest median age in the last 10 years.
The population 65 years of age and older continued to increase, from 16,692 in 2020 to 17,183 in 2021 (+2.9%). The 55 to 64 year age cohort decreased slightly, from 13,133 to 12,890(-1.9%). These two cohorts together accounted for 29.8 percent of the population, evidence of the continued aging of Laramie County’s population.
Housing Trends
The total number of units – city and county -- sold fell from 1,988 in 2021 to 1,579 in 2022 (-20.6%). In the city, the average selling price rose from $331,048 to $362,147 (+9.4%) and in the county, the average selling price rose from $514,793 to $578,303 (+12.3%)
In the city, the number of building permits for new single-family homes rose from 203 in 2021 to 212 in 2022 (+4.4%) and new apartments/duplexes rose from 4 in 2021 to 49 in 2022. In total, these multi-family permits added 412 units, more than the last three years combined. In the county, outside the city of Cheyenne, the number of single-family building permits fell from 303 in 2021 to 160 in 2022 (-47.2%).
Rental rates for single-family homes increased from $1,455 to $1,587 (+9.1%) from second quarter 2021 to second quarter 2022. Rental rates for apartments increased from $924 in the second quarter of 2021 to $1,008 in the second quarter of 2022 (+9.1%).
Development Trends
In 2022, the city of Cheyenne annexed 1,433 acres, which increased the size of the city by 6.5 percent.
The value of new industrial/commercial construction fell in the city and rose in the county in 2022. Total new dollar valuation was $12.5 million in the city and $186.6 million in the county. In the city, most of the major projects were renovations of existing properties, like the Flying J gas station and an HVAC air handler replacement for CRMC. In the county, multiple data center projects accounted for over 170 million of the 186 million dollars in permit values.