State’s Horse Racing Industry is a “Vital Economic Contributor”
An independent analysis completed by research firm The Innovation Group found the Wyoming horse racing industry generates more than $150 million yearly in economic impact in the state and supports a total of 753 jobs with significant growth on the horizon. In 2022 alone, the industry produced more than $24 million in state and local taxes.
“The growth of the horse industry creates greater economic opportunity for Wyoming’s rural communities,” said Senator Ogden Driskill, President of the Wyoming Senate. “This vitality translates to jobs, increased economic activity and greater prosperity for veterinarians, feed stores, blacksmiths, restaurants and hotels. A thriving horse sector also adds important economic value for Wyoming farms and ranches. I am pleased with this study’s findings and look forward to a new chapter of growth as the horse industry revitalizes in Wyoming.”
“Wyoming’s horse racing industry is stronger than ever,” said Dan Lee, the Chairman of the Wyoming All Breeds Racing Association. “The industry’s future will only grow brighter. We are grateful for the wisdom of the state and local officials who understand the value that historical horse racing measures have brought to Wyoming and the opportunities that have been created due to their foresight.”
“Our state has laid the groundwork for a horse racing industry that is expanding in a positive way,” said Executive Director of the Wyoming Gaming Commission Charles Moore. “Continued responsible leadership, high standards and partnerships that seek to best serve the public interest will foster greater growth and benefits for Wyoming communities.”
Highlights of the study
- Through direct, indirect, and induced effects, the Wyoming horse racing industry generates roughly $150.4 million in annual output for the state’s economy, an increase of 150 percent since 2018.
- The Wyoming horse racing industry employs roughly 446 individuals and supports an additional 307 jobs.
- The Wyoming horse racing industry directly contributes more than $56 million into Wyoming’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually, an increase of more than 120 percent since 2018.
- From 2014-2022, the Wyoming Horse Racing industry has paid nearly $104 million in total to the Breeders Award Fund, the State of Wyoming, the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (LSRA), and cities and counties in the state.
- Over 42,000 tourists attended Wyoming horse races in 2022 and spent an estimated $3.7 million during their horse racing industry-related travel on lodging, gasoline, and food and beverages.
Over the last decade, race-horse breeding in Wyoming has gone from being so marginal that it did not warrant reporting by the Wyoming Gaming Commission to an industry that produced 312 registered Wyoming-bred horses that raced in the 2022 season, an increase of 77 percent over the 176 that raced in the 2018 season.
The study went as far back as 2010, when there was no live racing in the state. It reported on data through 2022.
The Innovation Group stated, “Given the rapid growth of the industry over the past several years, with significant historical growth and strong growth potential from the historical racing segment, The Innovation Group continues to believe these annual impacts will increase in future years.”