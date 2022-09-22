The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that the law firm of Crowley Fleck PLLP, a regional firm with offices throughout Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming, has received the 2022 Pro Bono Award for being a Champion of Justice. Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award at last week’s Pro Bono Luncheon which was held in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
The nomination for the award was also submitted by Dorsch.
The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming. Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.
Dorsch expressed her gratitude to the firm for not only its expansion of pro bono work but also the outstanding level of financial resources the firm has dedicated to providing legal services to low-income individuals. “Crowley Fleck supports access to justice in so many ways thorough the involvement of their attorneys,” said Dorsch.