Wyoming Malting Company took home Gold and Silver medals at the 2022 Malt Cup Awards Ceremony, medaling in both malt categories they entered, two for two. Their entry in the Pale Malt category placed first (Gold). Additionally, their entry in the Pale Ale category placed second (Silver).
Like the tradition of whiskey, which is meant to be distilled using local grains, Wyoming Malting Company holds those same whiskey values. The grains used to create these award winning malts are locally sourced from farms no more than 30 miles from Pine Bluffs Distillery, the sister company of Wyoming Malting Company, and maker of Farm to Flask whiskey. All Pine Bluffs Distilling’s whiskey is produced with the Pale Ale, silver medal award winning, malt.
Wyoming Malting Company believes that fresh, local grains create high-quality malt. Local farmers haul grain straight from the field to the malthouse, with most arriving at the malthouse the same day it was harvested. This process creates a unique, top-shelf product that is an integral part of the brewing and distilling process.
“We’ve always known that the malt we use to make our whiskey is what sets us apart,” says Chad Brown, founder and owner of Pine Bluffs Distilling and Wyoming Malting Company. “Now we have proof. The grains that go into our malts are high-quality, local, and straight from the farmers that grow them. This really is a community award. The farmers that provide the ingredients for our products are involved in the entire process - from the farm to the distillery to the tasting room, our farmers are an integral part of our success.”
2022 Malt Cup Award Criteria: The 2022 Malt Cup Award entries were evaluated based on stringent guidelines. Malts passing Certificates Of Authenticity (COAs) provided by the Malt Quality Lab at Montana State University move to the second phase, a sensory analysis performed remotely by qualified malt sensory ambassadors and utilizing the DraughtLab app. The top malts move forward to a final Best of Show judging round, which is performed in person just prior to the 2022 Craft Malt Conference. Final judging includes sensory evaluation and consideration of malt COAs. Best of Show Judges are provided style guidelines and anonymously record constructive observations on scorecards which will be provided back to malthouse entrants.
“We are very excited and privileged to receive this award,” said Tim Anderson, shareholder, farmer, and producer of barley used in Wyoming Malting Company’s malts. “As a farmer, I am constantly striving to produce a great product that has high test weight, optimum protein, and a plump kernel. Through soil samples and experience from past crops, I determine the inputs needed year to year.”
“The best malt makes the best beer,” said Vic Gabriel, Head Brewer at Accomplice Beer Company. “That’s why we are so proud of our main malter, Wyoming Malting Company, for winning these medals and proving to everyone what we already know.”