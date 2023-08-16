In July 2023 the women housed at the Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) held a fundraiser.
The women chose St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to be the recipient of the funds they raised.
The women at WWC feel very strongly that they have a responsibility to give back to the community as part of their rehabilitation.
The women were able to select from approved items, not typically sold at the facility commissary, from an outside vendor.
The women determined that all participants would donate either $15.00 or $25.00 dollars, based on their order, to the charity.
The women raised $1,260 dollars for St. Jude’s!
The Wyoming Department of Corrections recognizes that part of the rehabilitation process for successful social reintegration and the maintenance of family ties is the sense of constructively contributing to society.