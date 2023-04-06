I am Milo who is one hyper guy looking for someone to match his energy! He gets along great with people though we recommend keeping an eye on him around younger kiddos due to Milo’s energy. Milo loves going on walks and playing fetch outside. He can be a bit picky about his other four-legged friends and is not a fan of sharing food or toys. If Milo sounds like the perfect addition to the family, head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!
I am Arthur - This sweet boy Arthur is ready for a new family! He loves treats and will gladly accept them gently, which will come in handy as he’s a bit shy at first. You’ll be so lucky to have his adorable blue eyes to glance at! With a slow introduction, Arthur will do great with some puppy friends. Come to visit Arthur at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
I am Ginny - She’s just Ginny from the block! This lovely lady has been waiting a long time for someone to notice how beautiful she is. Okay, so she has a little bit of an attitude, but that is what makes her fabulous! Ginny isn’t so interested in sharing a home with other dogs or cats as they take away all the attention from her. However, she does love going on grand adventures with adults and older kids and would make an amazing summer hiking buddy. If you’re interested in meeting Ginny from the block, swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!
I am Rob Lowe, a sweet kitty extraordinaire! Rob Lowe loves running, jumping, climbing, and playing more than anything. He is currently on a special diet with medication that he may need for the rest of his life to help control his IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome), but it doesn’t slow him down one bit! While he is in foster, Rob Lowe is still available for adoption meets and would love for you to visit him! To meet sweet Robbie, give the Shelter a call at (307) 632-6655 to set up an appointment today!
I am Sweet Pea - This adorable Sweet Pea can’t wait to find a new home this spring! Sweet Pea came to us a stray but has made her love of pets and chin scratches well known. While she is a bit timid when meeting someone new, a few treats and head scratches will give you the key to her heart. Come meet Sweet Pea at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
I am Odette who is a sweet, loving cat who recently gave birth to a litter of kittens. Now that her kittens are healthy and ready to take on the world by themselves, Odette is ready to find her new furever home! Odette is one chatty cat and wants everyone in the room to know she’s there, mainly so everyone can give her a good scratch. She’s a bit particular about being picked up but enjoys pets like no other. Come meet this sweet girl at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!