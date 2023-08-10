Miss Maizie is on the hunt for a new home. She is going to thrive in a quiet and calm environment. She is pretty stressed in her current home with kids and another rambunctious dog. An older kid, maybe one over 12 she might do okay with. If the other dog leaves her alone and doesn't bug her too much, we feel she will do ok with one. When she is overwhelmed and stressed, she does have some accidents in the house. When she is not stressed and anxious, she is house trained. Maizie is on daily anxiety that she does well on. The new adopters should keep her on the medication. It is around $10-$15 a month. She is going to take some time to bond to her person, but once she does, she'll be your bestie for life! Apply to meet this sweet soft girl today.

Handsome Aslan is looking for a new home. His owners are very sad, but they must move and cannot take Aslan with them. He is a very sweet Doberman, with a chill disposition. He does well with other dogs and has lived with them. He does play pretty rough and loud though. He met a cat here at the center and was interested but not in a bad way. He's a bit shy when meeting new people, but he bonds fiercely and loyally to his person. Apply to meet this pure ball of love.

This tri-color beauty is Tina. Tina made her way from New Mexico where her mom was found alone and pregnant in the desert. Some great people took her in and cared for her and her pups. Tina is a firecracker, and so loving. She is good with other dogs. She is young and so eager to learn.

This chunky monkey is a sweet gal that is ready to make the time to eat snacks and crash on the couch. Sally came in with another cat, so she's good with other cats. She has also lived with dogs. Sally is very open to pets and attention but has a little bit of trouble getting picked up. Come meet Sally at the center today.

Edward is our special guy! He was given up when the other cats in the house started picking on him, soon we found out why! He wasn't feeling well. His mouth and nasal passages were just riddled with infection from rotting teeth. We got him a much-needed dental. He now only has 1 tooth, so wet food is essential for him. But he feels SO much better. He is coming around now and likes the company of other cats. He enjoys the high cat trees, and sleeps in the cutest curled up position. He may be an old fella but has so much love to give. Come meet him today!

Zelda is anything but a legend. With her siblings they are learning that the world is all kinds of fun. She does have a slight cold, but that hasn't stopped the adventure. Looking to make memories this summer then come in and visit with Zelda today.