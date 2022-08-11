Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!

Meet Roscoe! Roscoe is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off all that he has learned to new adopters. New adopters should realize that PACK Program graduates will require regular, ongoing reinforcement of learned behaviors for them to become permanent. Roscoe is a happy go lucky pup who enjoys playing with balls, ropes, and Kong toys. He can be a bit mouthy and overly loving when meeting new people, but he does listen well. He gets along best with female dogs. If it's a male dog, he needs to be introduced slowly. He can become a little overbearing when playing and needs a reminder to be gentle. He doesn't love his paws or tail being messed with, so it's probably best to have Roscoe around children 5+ or ones that understand dogs have boundaries. Roscoe should not live with cats.

Meet Judy! Judy is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, her new skills include 'sit', 'shake', 'wave' and more! New adopters should realize that PACK Program graduates will require regular, ongoing reinforcement of learned behaviors for them to become permanent. Judy, also referred to as Juju Bean, is a young pup looking for a family to call her own. She is treat motivated and eager to learn new tricks. She does really well playing with other dogs, big and small. When there are not toys involved, she will play with the other dogs all day! Judy is crate trained and potty trained. When she is left alone, she likes to have a bone to chew on or toss around. She does well on her leash and enjoys going for walks! She would excel with an active home looking for a buddy who enjoys a nice play date with dog friends or siblings, and then a cuddle session afterwards. If she sounds like a match for you, apply today!

Charlie came into BDAR with her sister, Annie. They were picking on one of the cats in their home. They do ok with other cats they have been around. If given time and proper introductions she does ok with dogs and kids too. She is a bit on the shy side, but if you give her a chance, she'll return the favor with love.

Jaguar is a young female domestic shorthair mix. She is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Come meet her today!

Commander is a domestic shorthair male 1 month old kitten. He is litterbox trained and good with other cats