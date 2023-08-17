Meet Kya! Kya is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills!

Kya is very smart, but also stubborn and a bit wild at times. She is treat motivated, so that helps with her training. She likes to play with other dogs, but should be monitored with her play. Her energy can spike, and she becomes mouthy with the other dogs. One on one playing is more her style, rather than a group of dogs playing. Kya is awesome in her kennel though, and is able to stay calm and not whine in there. She really enjoys belly rubs. Her handler also thinks she'd be good around kids. She thrives on human affection and enjoys all the attention and snuggles. She seemed fine with cats here when we tested her, but we can always test her again to make sure she is going to be ok with cats. If you are looking for a firecracker of a pup to play with in the day and snuggle with at night, Kya may be for you. She will be graduating at the end of August. Apply to meet her today!

Banana is almost the perfect dog! She doesn't have too much energy and has a calm personality. She LOVES people and wants nothing more than to be right next to them. While she needs a treat to walk nicely into the kennel, once in there she is quiet and calm and waits for a person to let her out.

She does okay with dogs too, but doesn't necessarily need them. She is more a people dog. She would snuggle up to you all day if you let her! She would be best as an only dog, but does well with supervision while around other dogs.

She gives the best kisses and is very gentle about it. She hasn't lived with kids in the home, but has met many and does amazing with them!

Apply to meet this perfect gal today.

Meet Parsley! Parsley currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! Her new abilities include 'sit', 'shake', 'down' and more! When we first met Parsley, she was all puppy! She didn't have any skills or training, so her handler has had a fun time starting from scratch. Once her handler made training fun and rewarding (with snacks!) she has excelled. She does good playing with the other dogs, but can get a bit "chewy" at their necks. She needs help remembering to take breaks. She doesn't appreciate the dogs going over the top of her, and she's not afraid to tell them to stop. She has been fine kenneling when her people are gone, and has had no issues sharing items with people or other dogs. One thing Parsley cannot go home with though are... cats! She has a strong dislike, and to keep everyone safe she'll need a home without them. If you let Parsley be a cuddle bug, she will gladly give in. She enjoys being with her people and playing with toys. If you are looking for a new life bestie, she may be the one for you! She will be graduating at the end of August. Apply to meet her today!

Mr. Simon is a very sweet boy. He is friendly with people he has just met, and enjoys a good chin scratch. We were told he doesn't love dogs, so maybe a home without them will be best. He has lived with kids before and has done well.

Pumpkin is a lovely tortie kitty. Pumpkin likes to meow to her people and likes to come say hi. But only on her terms. If you're looking for a kitty to help with mouse or rodent population inside or out, she may be your gal. She will tell you when she wants to be left alone, and doesn't love to be picked up and coddled. She is more of an independent cat. Pumpkin is a food girl and loves to eat in the mornings. She can coexist with other cats, but best if they both just leave each other alone. Come meet this gorgeous girl at Kitty City.

Meet Mr. Bob came in with his brother Tom. They do love each other, so we'd love to see them go together, but it's not a requirement. They seem to do ok around other cats. They are big boys full of love. Apply toda