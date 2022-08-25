Rhea was a previous P.A.C.K. Program graduate and a beautiful pup who loves life, people, and other dogs. She is still quite a puppy! Rhea is crate trained, but without an outlet for her energy she can get a bit restless in it. She walks best on a gentle leader, and we recommend continuing to use one with her.

We suggest no kids under 5. She likes to play with toys, and sometimes these little kids don't understand, and the play gets too rough. She would do great with an active family or individual looking for a loyal running buddy.

Sammie's nickname should be "Sammie Sweetheart". She is very sweet and just the best dog. She loves her foster fur siblings and would enjoy having another dog in her forever home. She's still on the fence about cats. She can't decide if they are a friend or foe. With practice and supervision, she will likely be okay to live with them. Sammie has shown that she can jump a 3' and 4' fence, so it's recommended that her new home has a 6' fence. If you are looking for someone to be your sweetheart, apply for Sammie today!

Frannie is a senior pup that doesn't know a lot of commands, but her foster home says that she is very food motivated and could easily learn some commands (with patience, time, and tasty treats). She knows how to use the doggy door but is a little slow due to her age and some joint stiffness. She might enjoy a young pup to play with but likely not the rough-and-tumble sort. She doesn't particularly like female dogs, but she does well with cats!

Before she settles down for the night, Frannie likes to fluff up her bed so a blanket of her own is a must! Frannie doesn't know how to take treats too gently though and needs to be fed separately from other animals. It's best to put her in her kennel or another room when there is food involved. Due to these small issues Frannie has around food, older kids are best for her.

Eddie is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair kitten. Eddie is good with other cats and is litterboxed trained. Come meet him today!

Herman is a new young kitten here at the shelter. He is litter box trained and good with other cats. He also is a shorthair domestic 3 months old guy.

Cyclone is a young gentleman who's ready for a family. He is a tiny bit timid at first but warms up quickly. He's offered sweet snuggles to staff and he's full of purrs. He's learning to find his voice and talk to us.

Cyclone is ready for his forever family! Could that be you?