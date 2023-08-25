Meet Miley! Miley is a graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer. At first, Miley can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She likes to take things slow when she meets new people but once she trusts you, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She has an affinity for the outdoors and loves playing chase with other dogs. She can become vocal while playing, and just needs a gentle reminder to play calmly. She would play fetch all day long if you let her. After a good play session, she is content to take a nap inside with you.

She is quiet in her kennel and is house trained. Miley seems a little too focused on cats and it is recommended that she is in a household with no cats.

Miley is a bit unsure of smaller kids, so we also feel it is best she doesn't go to a home with children under 10 years old. Miley is eager to learn and is very treat motivated. It would be best if Miley had another dog in her home. They really help her open up, but once she knows you, she just really wants to shower you in her love. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Rusty is looking for a quiet home. His current home is a bit too much action for this more laid-back dude. He does fine with other dogs but does have some leash reactivity he needs to be worked on with. If you have acreage he could romp around on, that would be perfect! He had a rough start to life, as his mom was from the reservation, and he had limited human contact for a while.

He does love cats though! And they often curl up and sleep with him. He has been around children, but sometimes is a bit too much for them. He would be suited best for a quiet home with maybe a cat or two and room to run. If you'd like to help this handsome boy, apply today!

Dakota is looking for a new home that can give her all the love and companionship she so wants. Her current family’s lifestyle has changed and unfortunately Dakota isn't getting as much attention and exercise as she used to.

She does fine with other dogs, but doesn't really like sharing toys, bones, and food. Although she's never really been around cats, she seemed ok with them at our adoption center. With supervision and slow introductions, she might do ok.

She has done great around school-aged children. She's been trained to stay away from babies and toddlers, and she's respectful of their space.

Dakota doesn't like to be left alone, simply because she loves her people so fiercely. She doesn't tear up property when people are gone, she just gets into trash if it's available. That hound nose of hers comes out. Dakota is currently on an inexpensive anxiety medication, but with proper exercise she may be able to wean off it. The vet diagnosed her with asymptomatic Cushing's. But there has not been any symptoms and she does not currently take any medication for it.

Apply to meet this tail waggin' good girl today!

Mr. Lyle is a bit on the shy side. He is going to need someone who is willing to be patient with him. He is polydactyl - which means he has extra toes on his front feet! He was already declawed when he came to us, therefore he needs to be an indoor only kitty. He was having issues with the litterbox in his last home, and it was suspected that kids stressing him out was the cause. Maybe a calmer environment is going to better suite Lyle. He has lived with dogs before, but not cats.

Miss Marmalade is a little on the shy side and doesn't love to be held yet. Loud noises are a bit nerve wracking, but she does still enjoy pets!

It's a dangerous world out there, so make sure you take sweet baby Link with you. He's going to grow up to be an adventurer for sure. After pushing open his kennel for some prime exploring, he was wrangled back into his boring kennel. Don't let him sit there too long, he's got a whole world out there that he has yet to meet. Link is still being socialized and can take a bit to warm up to people. Apply to meet Link, today!