Sophie is looking for a nice, calm retirement home. She is still pretty spunky for a senior gal. She does fine with other dogs and decent with cats. Sometimes if the cat gets sassy with her, she'll get sassy back.

She'd prefer a home with no small kids, as she is set in her ways and knows what she likes. Her one downfall is that she doesn't love the kennel. When her people are out of the house, she does have some trouble holding her bladder. But with a consistent schedule and routine, we think she'll get the hang of it!

Miss Grace has a sensitive soul. She has soft and kind eyes and can be a bit shy at first. Once she gets comfortable, she is coming out of her shell. She gets along with her foster dog sibling, and seems to be quite submissive when it comes to other dogs. Grace is a silly girl as she starts to become more confident. She will often move her foster parents shoes and socks. It's hard for a dog to understand that she isn't being taken back to the shelter every time she gets in a car. She doesn't freak out, but can sometimes use some coaxing to get into a vehicle. Grace is really looking for someone who will give her a chance and commit to letting her settle into the home. She is working on her housetraining, and getting better each and every day. With her calm demeanor, we feel she would be fine to live in an apartment too. Apply to meet this soulful gal today!

Mr. Wrinkle Face Henry is ready to find a forever home! He is new to BDAR, so we are still getting to know him. So far he is all puppy and wants to play and please everyone he meets!

He sleeps peacefully in the kennel the whole night. He is mostly house trained, and has only had a couple accidents so far.

He likes to bark at cats and thinks he wants to play with them when there is a barrier between him. When he came face to face with a nice cat, he could care less and was completely fine with the cat. We think it'll depend on the cat and if they taunt him, he may think it's a game and chase them.

Star was a great momma to one of our litters of kittens! She is shy, but she is also nice. She will need some time to get used to you and her new home. She was a stray, so she may be best suited as a barn cat. She is not feral or mean, but she's pretty terrified of new things. It could take her a while to open up, but she is very sweet and will make a good addition to her home once she realizes she is safe.

Edward is our special guy! He was given up when the other cats in the house started picking on him.. soon we found out why! He wasn't feeling well. His mouth and nasal passages were just riddled with infection from rotting teeth. We got him a much needed dental. He now only has 1 tooth, so wet food is essential for him. But he feels SO much better. He is coming around now, likes the company of other cats. He enjoys the high cat trees, and sleeps in the cutest curled up position. He may be an old fella, but has so much love to give. Come meet him today!

Meet Mystic! This sweet girl started life a little rough. She was found in a wheel well and was severely dehydrated and very skinny. She was brought to us and immediately put into a foster. Mystic bounced back in a couple of days with fluids and lots of meals. Now she is finally at a healthy weight and ready for her furever home! Mystic is still a little scared of loud noises and sudden movement but slowly getting better. She would adjust well in a home if she was able to hang out in a smaller room before being introduced to the whole house. Mystic loves laying on your lap or chest while you watch tv. She is also learning what dogs are and will still hiss but with time she will accept them. Her new past time is laying on beds and making biscuits! Apply to meet her today