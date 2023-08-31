Meet Stella! Stella is a star. She wiggles from head to toe when she greets you. It doesn't seem that Stella has ever met a stranger, she seems to be happy to meet anyone and everyone. She does well with dogs, cats, and kids.

She does like to jump up to hug and give kisses. She is a smart cookie though and should be able to learn basic obedience very quickly. Want to meet this lovebug? Apply today!

Meet Rhy! Rhy is short for Rhyot. Sweet Rhy has not always had the easiest life. Most recently she was abandoned with some kind people. The situation has changed and she is looking for a new home. Although she can coexist with some dogs, she'd really be happiest as an only dog. She is house trained and knows how to use a doggy door. She is also kennel trained. She loves playing with her adult humans. A good game of chase is one of her favorite things. She wiggles from head to toe. She also enjoys belly rubs and cuddling - ah the finer things in life. Rhy was not always treated the best by children, so she is not great with them. They scare her, and it'll be best she is not around them. A quiet environment will better suite her. A kitty-free environment will also be best for her. While she may have her quirks around dogs and other animals, she has so much love to give her adult human companions. Apply to meet your new best friend today.

Miss Grace has a sensitive soul. She has soft and kind eyes and can be a bit shy at first. Once she gets comfortable, she is coming out of her shell. She gets along with her foster dog sibling, and seems to be quite submissive when it comes to other dogs. Grace is a silly girl as she starts to become more confident. She will often move her foster parents shoes and socks. It's hard for a dog to understand that she isn't being taken back to the shelter every time she gets in a car. She doesn't freak out, but can sometimes use some coaxing to get into a vehicle. Grace is really looking for someone who will give her a chance and commit to letting her settle into the home. She is working on her house training, and getting better each and every day. With her calm demeanor, we feel she would be fine to live in an apartment too. Apply to meet this soulful gal today!

Toc is new to us and was very scared when she got here. She's made leaps and bounds since then. She will accept some interaction but she likes to be the one who initiates it. While we have her here, she needs to lose some weight. Toc is looking for someone who is patient and not let her snack too much. Apply to meet Toc today or better yet - head to the Petco in Cheyenne to apply and adopt her there!

Edward is our special guy! He was given up when the other cats in the house started picking on him.. soon we found out why! He wasn't feeling well. His mouth and nasal passages were just riddled with infection from rotting teeth. We got him a much needed dental. He now only has 1 tooth, so wet food is essential for him. But he feels SO much better. He is coming around now, likes the company of other cats. He enjoys the high cat trees, and sleeps in the cutest curled up position. He may be an old fella, but has so much love to give. Come meet him today!

Miss Cali is a pretty shy and reserved gal. She is starting to come around to people, but it's going to be a slow process. She was at at the Laramie County Detention Center with her roommate, Sweetie, but they have now graduate and are at our adoption center. They let people pet them on the head, but they are still pretty scared. She has been laying around close to her people now, and gives out a purr once in a while. Around 9pm they come around and like to chase each other and play. She is starting to play with the inmates feet under the blankets and thinks it's a fun game. If you have the time and patience, we just know she will be a sweet and great house cat! She has lived in a house, and done well, but when the people moved they left her behind. If you want to give her your time and patience, apply to meet her today!