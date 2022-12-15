Meet Hooch! Hooch came to us with his brother, Turner. They don't necessarily have to stay together, although if you're looking for two cute and seriously sweet dogs, these two are it! Out of the two little cuties, Hooch is a bit calmer than Turner. Although they both have energy! Hooch likes to play, and cuddle from time to time. He will give you his belly for a nice long belly rub. He is a pretty good listener and should be fairly easy to train.

He knows to go to his crate on command, and he does pretty good with his leash skills. We believe he'd also be fine with children but may take just a little longer to come around than Turner. Both are incredible dogs and deserve the best homes!

Meet Turner! Turner came to us with his brother, Hooch. They don't necessarily have to stay together, although if you're looking for two cute and seriously sweet dogs, these two are it! Turner could run, wrestle, and play all day if you let him. He does well with other dogs once he is properly introduced to them. We believe he'd be fine with kids in the house too, although we have no history of having him around kids. He loves to cuddle but insists on standing on your lap for those cuddles. He is learning manners and will need someone to continue working on basic obedience and leash skills. He is crate trained and looking for the perfect home to give him lots of exercise and attention. Apply today!

Meet Hades! This stunning dog is looking for a forever home where he can run and run and run. True to his Husky heart, Hades is an explorer. He is born to roam and needs a 6ft fence to keep him safely contained.

Hades is a typical young Husky and is content when he gets plenty of exercise and stimulation in his life. He'd do well with an active home to take him on regular adventures and who are willing to give him lots of brain activities too! He likes other dogs and does great with kids of all ages. He has lived with cats before, although if they run, he will chase them. He could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, or one he won't interact with often. Hades has also shown a desire to dig when he gets bored. With mental and physical exercise this desire is greatly diminished!

Millie is 3-year-old female Domestic Longhair mix. She is litter box trained. Millie like to hang out at the front desk greeting everyone who comes in. Stop in to meet Millie today!

Ajax is new here at the shelter. What we know about him is that he is a young male kitten who is litter boxed trained and good with other cats.

Meet Berkley! He is a lovely cat, that likes to talk to you. He also loves giving hugs and kisses. It's the best! He really likes being brushed! He just begs for attention here at the center, and we'd love to get him into a home for the holidays. Berkley has been known to eat hair ties, we have discussed with him now that those things aren't healthy for him! He's going to need an owner that can monitor and keep hair ties away from him. We have not observed him eating anything while here at the adoption center. No small children are what’s best for Berkley, because we all know kids leave toys and things laying around that Berkley may find appetizing. We believe with proper & slow introductions he'd be fine with another cat. He doesn't seem to mind dogs here at the center but would prefer they don't bother him too much.