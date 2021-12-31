Bo is a 5-year-old Collie mix. He has endless energy, and he didn't learn proper puppy skills, so he doesn't quite know how to release it slowly. However, Bo also loves to chill and is generally very relaxed during the day.

Dex is a 3-year-old Bulldog mix. He is a big boy with big feelings. His last owner sadly passed away, so we don't know much about his history. He is good with the dogs at his foster home but doesn't necessarily need one at home.

Shiloh is 1.5-year-old Shiloh is a sweet, affectionate girl who is well behaved. She graduated from our PACK program and is highly treat motivated which has helped her excel in the program. She is good with dogs. No cats.

Goose is one year old and very fun although a little on the shy side. With patience, he'll come around! He recently showed us that he loves catnip and enjoys being around other cats.

Limestone is the momma cat to Clay, Flint, & Dolomite. She is ready now for her forever home! She does not like dogs but is fine with cats. She is two years old and very sweet!

Emory is 8 years old and made his way to BDAR after his owner sadly passed away. He lived with cats before and we think he could do so again with proper intros. He is not very playful.