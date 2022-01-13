Mel is a 3.5-year-old social butterfly! Mel loves people, dogs, and doesn't mind the cats in her foster home. She is full of sass, energy and will make a great addition to your family..

BoJangles is a 5-year-old Border Collie mix, Bo has a TON of energy. He'd made a great hiking or running partner and would do best in an active home.

Sophie is 6 in age but a solid 10 in all other categories (except cats). She is wonderful with people, good with children, and has lived with dogs before.

Emory is 8 years old. All he needs in life is a solid cat tree, lots of cat nip, and a human to cuddle. He enjoys being around people.

Elsie can be a tad shy at first and loves to bury herself in blankets. She has proved that she needs patience and humans willing to let her adjust on her own time.

Meredith undoubtedly doesn't give the best first impression and desperately needs someone to give her a chance. Given space and time to come around, she’ll happily plop herself in your lap and purr.