Emory is 8 years old and has it figured out. All he needs in life is a solid cat tree, lots of cat nip, and a human to cuddle. He enjoys being around people and has lived with cats before, but he tends to be a little bossy towards them.

Elsie can be a tad shy at first and loves to bury herself in blankets. She has proved that she needs patience and humans willing to let her adjust on her own time. She has a cuddly side and is known to sleep in bed with inmates at the Laramie County Detention Center, she's in our Meow Mates program!

Bella, don't let that mean mug fool you! Once Bella feels comfortable around you, she is rolling all around and showing you, her belly. She was surrendered with her sister, Toothless. She does not like dogs at all because they stress her out! So far, she seems okay around other cats, but mainly keeps to herself.

Porky is a PACK graduate; he is a very smart dog! He enjoys playing with other dogs but can sometimes become overwhelmed if the energy is too high. Porky would make the perfect adventure buddy to take exploring and hiking. He is 1 year old.

Rocky is a 2-year-old charmer with Wobblers Syndrome. Rocky requires a home willing to keep up with his low-dose steroid to manage his Wobblers. He'd be great as an only pet in a calm environment to keep his activity level low.

Balto is an extremely handsome pup with the perfect smile and giant ears! Despite his good looks, Balto has low confidence in new environments and around new people. Balto is a young, playful pup and he very much enjoys romping around with other dogs.