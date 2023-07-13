Meet Molly! Molly is a graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is ready to show off her new skills! At first, Molly can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She likes to take things slow when she meets new people but once she trusts you, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She has an affinity for the outdoors and loves playing chase with other dogs. She can become vocal while playing, and just needs a gentle reminder to play calmly. Another thing Molly loves? Fetch! She would play fetch all day long if you let her. After a good play session, she is content to take a nap inside with you.

She is quiet in her kennel at the PACK program and is house trained. Molly seems too focused on cats, and it is recommended that she is in a household with no cats.

Molly is a bit unsure of smaller kids, and we feel it is best she doesn't go to a home with children under 10 years old. Molly is eager to learn and is very treat motivated. It will be best if Molly has another dog in her home. They really help her open up. Once she knows you, she just really wants to shower you in her love. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Annie Oakley is a sweet girl! She had 8 very healthy puppies, and she was the best mom ever to them. It is now her turn to find her forever home. She loves to play with toys but can be protective of them around other dogs. Just something to be cautious and know about. She is very well behaved and does well with other dogs when the toys are not around. Annie is not a fan of cats so we think she would do best in a house without them. She adores children of all sizes though and is very sweet with them. Annie would be a great addition to any family.

Apply to meet her today!

Bailey is a happy-go-lucky pup who enjoys being around both people and other dogs. You'd never guess that he is 6.5 years young with the amount of happiness and energy that emanates from him. Bailey's current foster mom put it best, "Bailey will do well with someone who wants a constant companion and will take the time to teach him his boundaries. He is extremely smart and very energetic. He learns new things very quickly including what is and what is not acceptable in behavior. We had a little trouble with "marking" at first, but once he realized that it was unacceptable, he no longer does that. If there was a checklist for perfect dog, his would read: Housetrained-check; Sleeps in kennel-check; Plays well with other dogs-check; Loving-check; Devoted-check; Calm-check; Fun loving-check; Loves people-check; Knows command-check; Smart-check, double check. He just needs someone that he can give all of his love & affection to. Bailey can easily clear a 4' fence, so he needs a 6' privacy fence to be secure in a yard. Bailey's foster mom has been working on this with him, noting that Bailey's recall is top notch, so you just need to be aware of where he is and keep an eye on him. Bailey is very curious and will often try to go on adventures by himself. He deserves the best for the rest of his life! Apply to meet Bailey today.

Hi! My name is Geordi. I enjoy playing with my brothers and sisters and will keep you laughing as I tumble and play. After playing, I usually want you to let me lay on your chest to rest. Even better if you rub my chest until I fall asleep. I am good at using the litter box. I am looking forward to finding my forever family!

Hi my name is Ron. I am just a little puffball who is residing in a foster home right now. I have lived with other cats and am litterbox trained. Stop in and meet me today!

Hi, my name is Tasha. I am very sociable and would do better if I were adopted with one of my brothers or if there are young cats in the home. I LOVE to play hard and then find someone to snuggle with. I am very alert, and I like to sit on your knee and watch the action before I jump back into playtime. I love to fall asleep near my people, especially if you rub my chest and belly! I am very good at using the litter box. I am looking forward to finding my forever family!