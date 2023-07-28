Miss Shyanne is a big ol' lovebug! She loves meeting new people and her whole-body wags when she sees someone she knows. She is a pretty hefty gal and could stand to lose a couple pounds. She does have epilepsy, but it is fully managed with daily medication. The cost of medication will be around $100 a month. She will need this medication for the rest of her life.

She has been around smaller dogs and did fine with them. She does not do well with cats however and should go to a home without them. She does know hand commands for some of her skills too! Apply to meet her today.

Miss Lacey is such a unique looking girl. She is 3/4 Catahoula, and 1/4 Great Dane. She has lots of energy and is looking for a family, perhaps with another dog to keep her company and play lots! She is pretty athletic and having a taller fence is going to be best for her. She has the potential to be trained as a cattle or ranch dog, she is wicked smart! But also shows that stubborn Catahoula trait from time to time. She has been around cats and kids before too. Even though she is energetic, she is also a good snuggler when she wants to be.

Looking for a showstopper? Venus is that! She is great with dogs, cats, and kids. The only thing she is not good around is livestock.

After a long day playing, she likes to cuddle with her people. She gently walks over and sweetly lays her head in your lap like a perfect angel. She has soulful eyes and is sure to win almost anyone over! She will take advantage of an open door though, so she needs a secure yard. She is ok staying in a 4' fence with no holes or dips to get out from. Apply to meet this sweet sweet girl today.

Meet Meeps! She is a young domestic shorthair who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Meeps resides in a foster home right now so call to arrange an appointment to meet her.

Mr. Armstrong is a young domestic shorthair. He has a deformed front paw, but it doesn't slow him down one bit! Come meet him today!

Star was a great momma to one of our litters of kittens! She is shy, but she is also nice. She will need some time to get used to you and her new home. She was a stray, so she may be best suited as a barn cat. She is not feral or mean, but she's pretty terrified of new things. It could take her a while to open up, but she is very sweet and will make a good addition to her home once she realizes she is safe.