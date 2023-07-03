Meet Ralphie! This cuddle bug is a P.A.C.K. Program graduate, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is ready to show off his new skills!

Ralphie's cutest feature? His happy feet dance! When he gets excited his front paws tip tap and he does a happy dance. It is the best thing ever! Ralphie was described by his handlers as a "fun loving high energy friend." He is highly ball motivated and would love to play fetch if you let him. He thrives on human contact and loves to be with the people he knows. Ralphie will do best with a family that can provide him with adequate exercise. He learned how to run on the treadmill at PACK, and this is a great tool to have when it's too cold for a run outside! He is great in the car, and completely housetrained too. Ralphie whines for a couple minutes in his kennel, but then he settles down. His handler can trust him in or out of the kennel when he is gone. His foster mom also reports that he is trustworthy to let roam. He likes to play with other dogs his size but can be overwhelming to some dogs. He would also be fine as an only dog. Ralphie cannot live with cats or other small critters. Mr. Ralphie is ready to show off his tip-tappy dance moves. If you have a warm home, a tennis ball, and like to be active, he may be a great companion for you. Apply to meet him today!

Meet Scooby! Scooby just graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training. Scooby is a lovely boy who is very playful and confident. Although he enjoys playing with other dogs, his handler describes him as a gentle and calm dog. He does like to grab onto the other dog's ears and play growls but corrects well. Some dogs, however, may not like his playstyle. Scooby shares well with other dogs. Scooby has not shown any issues in his kennel and is very comfortable there. He tries to wiggle his way on your lap to cuddle. Scooby does not like the feline kind however and should not go to a house with cats. He has previously lived with children and does well with them. Apply to meet him today!

Meet Mia! Mia just graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills!

Mia is described as a sponge and eager to learn anything and all she can. She knows all her basic obedience commands. She is a dog that will need stern verbal commands, because she knows she can get away with things from time to time.

When it comes to playing with other dogs, she does great! If there are toys or a special bone, she doesn't like to share and gives them a warning growl. This is just something to be aware of and to be monitored. Mia has grown leaps and bounds in her kennel. At first, she did not like being left alone, but her handler has worked on this issue. She is doing a lot better in the crate! When she was at the center, she did ok with cats. In her past home, she also lived with them. But as young and active as she is, we recommend supervision until you get to know her more. Mia is eager to meet you! Apply to meet her today!

Mr. Moose-y is such a nice cat! He's a great guy to spend the sunny day snoozing away with. He is an older cat, with not many teeth left, so wet food is going to be the best for him. He has lived and done great with kids and dogs before. We were told he didn't love to be around other cats too much.

Wrangler is a sweet-sweet man. He likes to hide from time to time, but also enjoys attention. He just takes a bit to warm up. He's a hefty cat, at around 14 pounds! Go visit and adopt him at Cheyenne Petco.

Meet Miss Pouncer! She doesn't love to be picked up, but she loves to be pet! When we go into her suite to visit her, she comes out and she starts drooling, she likes the pets so much. She has lived with other cats before, but from her previous owner, she may be better without other cats around. She's good with dogs.