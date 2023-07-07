Meet Frank! Frank completed our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is ready to show off his new skills! Frank is a high energy boy. Partly due to his breed, and partly because he is just young and has a joyous outlook on life. He likes to play with other dogs. Some dogs may not like his playstyle, as he likes to be in their face and nip at them to indicate he wants to be chased. We will do a dog meet if you have other canines at home. Frank can be naughty when left out of his crate, so it's best he is kenneled when you are not home. He also can be a bit sensitive. When he gets in trouble or told 'no', he can sulk and slink away for a while. He can get over excited and can be mouthy sometimes. He's also adverse to having his feet and tail handled. He will retreat and try to get away from you. Because of these things, it's best if he doesn't go to a home with small kids. Frank seems to be ok with cats here at our adoption center. We can test him again once he graduates if you have cats at home. If you give him love, he'll repay you with kisses and full body wiggles. Apply to meet him today!

Cookie was a wonderful mom to our Bug Litter! She had 7 beautiful pups who are well on their way to new homes. Cookie is now looking for a place too! While she can take a bit to come around, with some patience and kindness she comes out of her shell. She is doing awesome in her foster home and LOVES the other dogs. She does well around the 10-year-old kid too. She cannot be around chickens, as she thinks chickens are a snack. She needs a secure yard because she has found a hole or two to wiggle out. She hasn't run far, but something to be aware of. Cookie is house trained, and crate trained. She finds her kennel as her safe space. If you give her the space and time to show you her personality, she will reward you with lots of kisses and snuggles. She is also decent around cats but may need to be told from time to time not to chase.

Meet Missy! Missy is a new graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! Missy is a puppy at heart and a fun one to be around. She is typically very happy, playful and has decent manners. She has lots of energy and needs an owner who is going to exercise her daily, so she doesn't get bored. She is a little skittish and hesitant when meeting some people. It may take her a bit to warm up, but with patience and tasty treats she'll come around in no time!

She has done well playing with the other dogs. When the energy in playgroups gets high, she tends to get a bit mouthy and growly. She just needs to be reminded to take breaks and keep the energy lower. She has been fine kenneling when her people are gone. The key to her will be the amount of exercise she gets. There have been a few incidents where Missy wants to guard her high value dog bones away from people. It is recommended she does not get these high value items, or if she does, she is kenneled when she gets those treats. Because of this history, it's best Missy goes to a house with no small kids who may not understand she doesn't want to share. When she was at the center, she did ok with cats. With supervision and patience, she may be able to live with one. Missy was a super star pupil and is now ready for a forever family, so apply to meet her today!

Hi, my name is Root beer! I have had quite a varied lifestyle so far-- indoor, outdoor, colony cat, etc! I may do my best as an indoor/outdoor cat as a result. I am okay with kids, but not excited by them. I have lived well with other cats before. Come on in to meet me today!

Meet Miss Piggy who is a small domestic shorthair. She is our front desk greeter here at BDAR. She is good with other cats and is litterbox trained.

It's not hard to see why her name is Freckles. She is covered in cute little specks. She is such a sweet kitty and loves to play and cuddle.

