Meet sassy Salsa! Salsa loves her people! She will wiggle from head to toe when she meets someone. She likes to give kisses and cuddle up. She also LOVES toys and playing ball, although giving the ball back is a work in progress. She has lived with dogs and kids before. She is a loud and rough and tumble player. Some dogs will like her playstyle, while others may not.

She doesn’t seem to care too much about cats when she has been around them.

Apply to meet this cute girl today!

Meet Frank! Frank is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Frank is a high energy boy. Partly due to his breed, and partly because he is just young and has a joyous outlook on life. He likes to play with other dogs. Some dogs may not like his playstyle, as he likes to be in their face and nip at them to indicate he wants to be chased. We will do a dog meet if you have other canines at home. Frank can be naughty when left out of his crate, so it's best he is kenneled when you are not home. He also can be a bit sensitive. When he gets in trouble or told 'no', he can sulk and slink away for a while. He can get over excited and can be mouthy sometimes. He's also adverse to having his feet and tail handled. He will retreat and try to get away from you. Because of these things, it's best if he doesn't go to a home with small kids. Frank seems to be ok with cats here at our adoption center. We can test him again once he graduates if you have cats at home.

If you give him love, he'll repay you with kisses and full body wiggles. He is set to graduate with honors at the end of June. Apply to meet him today!

Meet Taro! Taro is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Taro is a very affectionate dog. He loves getting all the attention from humans. He will cuddle on the bed or couch with you if you allow it. Taro gets along great with other dogs too. He occasionally likes to grab onto their heels when playing but corrects well. He takes breaks from playing when he needs to. Taro shares well with other dogs. Taro can be trusted in or out of the kennel while you are gone. He has proven to be able to hold his bladder for a long time. He enjoys his kennel though and can be found napping in it from time to time.

Taro does not do well with cats; however, he must go to a home without them. We have no history of him with children, although we do not foresee it being an issue.

This adventurous boy has an affinity for the outdoors, especially if it involves getting chased or chasing his dog friends. He is set to graduate with honors at the end of June. Apply to meet him today!

Meet Cecil! Cecil is a young domestic shorthair mix. He is good with other cats and is litter boxed trained. Cecil is currently residing in a foster home so give us a call to set up an appointment to meet him.

Mittens is such a petite and small cat. She is a bit shy and reserved, but since being at the adoption center, she is getting more comfortable. She likes to hang out on her cat tree and nap the day away. Come meet her today!

Miss Cali is a shy and reserved gal. She is starting to come around to people, but it's going to be a slow process. She is currently at the Laramie County Detention Center with her roommate, Sweetie. They let people pet them on the head, but they are still pretty scared. She has been laying around close to her people now and gives out a purr once in a while.

Around 9pm they come around and like to chase each other and play. She is starting to play with the inmates’ feet under the blankets and thinks it's a fun game.

If you have the time and patience, we just know she will be a sweet and great house cat! She lived in a house, and done well, but when the people moved, they left her behind. If you want to give her your time and patience, apply to meet her today!