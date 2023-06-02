Pinto came from an overcrowded shelter, where he was overlooked. So far, he's thinking life is pretty scary. It's going to take some patience, kindness, and time for him to feel ok. Slowly but surely, he's warming up to his foster mom.

We believe he'll be fine with cats and will be ok with dogs once he knows he's safe. If you have the time and patience to show this little dude some love and TLC, apply to meet him today!

Jake is a unique mix of Pomeranian and Mini Australian Shepherd. Before he was rescued, it's safe to say that Jake hasn't had the best life. He is pretty timid until he gets to know you. He enjoys the company of women way more than men. If a man gave him time and patience to come around, we do believe it's possible for him to get over some of his fear with them. He lives with other dogs and does good around them. He was interested in cats; be we don't see him having an issue with them. Once he feels comfortable with his people, he enjoys frolicking around the yard and wiggling his cute bushy tail. He's also met some children around 10 years old, and he did ok with them. We would just recommend constant supervision since he is so timid and shy. If you think you might be Jake's new special home, apply to meet him today!

Bean is a hyper little baby; he is always on the go and ready to run. While it's not typical in such a small breed, Bean will need to have someone who wants to exercise him often. He is very curious and can often be found sniffing out new places in his foster home or roaming the yard. Bean is very confident, eager to please, and very sweet. He is not shy at all when meeting people and could use someone or some animal to match his high energy play. His foster home jokes that he is a jumping bean and that he likes to meerkat. For dogs this means standing on their back legs and crossing their front paws in front of them. When you apply and meet Bean then you can see his little circus act for yourself.

Come and meet Bean, today!

Squid is a sweet young male domestic shorthair mix. He currently resides in a foster home. Just give us a call to meet him.

Wrangler is a sweet, sweet man. He likes to hide from time to time, but also enjoys attention. He just takes a bit to warm up. He's a hefty cat, at around 14 pounds! Come by the adoption center to meet him today.

Meet Ginger! She has what is called eosinophilic granuloma, which is a big word to essentially say she has hypersensitive allergies. They don't know what she is allergic to, but she may need a steroid and antibiotic shot every 2-4 weeks, depending on her improvements. Once she gets it under control, it is possible she won't need them as often. She may just occasionally get flare ups. The cost of the two injections could be between $60-130 depending on her flareups.

Even though she has some skin issues, she is still a super sweet gal who has extra toes! She is polydactyl. She has lived with other cats and dogs before. She likes to hang out in the high spots on the cat tree or take a snooze in her hidey hole bed. Apply to meet her today!