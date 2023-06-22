Meet Molly! Molly is a graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is ready to show off her new skills.

At first, Molly can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She likes to take things slow when she meets new people but once she trusts you, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She does well with other dogs and especially loves to play. She has an affinity for the outdoors and loves playing chase with other dogs. She can become vocal while playing, and just needs a gentle reminder to play calmly. Another thing Molly loves? Fetch! She would play fetch all day long if you let her. After a good play session, she is content to take a nap inside with you. She is quiet in her kennel at the PACK program and is house trained. Molly seems too focused on cats, and it is recommended that she is in a household with no cats.

Molly is a bit unsure of smaller kids, and we feel it is best she doesn't go to a home with children under 10 years old. Molly is eager to learn and is very treat motivated. It will be best if Molly has another dog in her home. They really help her open up. Once she knows you, she just really wants to shower you in her love. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Annie Oakley is a sweet girl! She had 8 very healthy puppies, and she was the best mom ever to them. It is now her turn to find her forever home. She loves to play with toys. She is very well behaved and does great with other dogs. She is not a fan of cats so we think she would do best in a house with no cats.

Annie would be a great addition to your family. Apply to meet Annie today!

Meet Scarlett! She loves playing with dogs! That's her favorite past time. In her foster home, she has been living her best life. She plays so well with both small and little dogs. Her foster said that she carries her toys around everywhere, so you can always tell where Scarlett has been. She has been around cats and has been fine with them too. She can be a bit nervous about new situations and loud noises. If you give her time to adjust though, she does great. Her foster mom has been working with her to be more accepting of changes, so she will need to continue this work in her furever home. In her past, she has been leery and unsure of small kids. Due to this behavior, it's best if she goes to a home with no small kids. Apply to meet Scarlett today!

Pumpkin is a lovely calico kitty who came to kitty city with two of her sisters. Pumpkin has been the first to say good morning and greet staff

and she loves to have her back and bum scratched. Pumpkin is a food girl and loves to eat in the mornings. She's first in line of her sisters when we place food for them.

Pam is a beautiful cat. Her striking eyes and soft coat are all the rave right now. She has lived with another cat. That cat and she didn't always like each other, so it's hard to say if it was just that cat or if she'd do best as an only cat. Maybe she'd like a cat friend that keeps its distance.

It's not hard to see why her name is Freckles. She is covered in cute little specks. She is such a sweet kitty and loves to play and cuddle.

Apply to meet Freckles!