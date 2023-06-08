Meet Missy! Missy is a new graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills!

Missy is a puppy at heart and a fun one to be around. She is typically very happy, playful and has decent manners. She has lots of energy and needs an owner who is going to exercise her daily, so she doesn't get bored. She is a little skittish and hesitant when meeting some people. It may take her a bit to warm up, but with patience and tasty treats she'll come around in no time!

She has done well playing with the other dogs. She just needs to be reminded to take breaks and keep the energy lower. She has been fine kenneling when her people are gone. When she was at the center, she did ok with cats. With supervision and patience, she may be able to live with one but no small children.

Missy was a superstar pupil and is now ready for a forever family, so apply to meet her today!

Meet Mia! Mia is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills!

Mia is described as a sponge and eager to learn anything and all she can. She knows all her basic obedience commands. She is a dog that will need stern verbal commands, because she knows she can get away with things from time to time.

When it comes to playing with other dogs, she does great! If there aren't many toys around. If there are toys or a special bone, she doesn't like to share and gives them a warning growl. This is just something to be aware of and to be monitored.

Mia has grown leaps and bounds in her kennel. At first, she did not like being left alone, but her handler has worked on this issue. She is doing a lot better in the crate! When she was at the center, she did ok with cats. In her past home, she also lived with them. But as young and active as she is, we recommend supervision until you get to know her more. Mia will be graduating here soon and is eager to meet you! Apply to meet her today!

Meet Jake! Jake is a unique mix of Pomeranian and Mini Australian Shepherd. Before he was rescued, it's safe to say that Jake hasn't had the best life. He is timid until he gets to know you. He enjoys the company of women way more than men. If a man gave him time and patience to come around, we do believe it's possible for him to get over some of his fear with them.

He lives with other dogs and does good around them. He was interested in cats; be we don't see him having an issue with them. Once he feels comfortable with his people, he enjoys frolicking around the yard and wiggling his cute bushy tail. He's also met some children around 10 years old, and he did ok with them. We would just recommend constant supervision since he is so timid and shy. If you think you might be Jake's new special home, apply to meet him today!

Jake's adoption fee has been sponsored in full by a generous donor.

Come meet Jerry. He is a domestic shorthair mix who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Jerry is residing outside of our facilities so call to set up an appointment to meet him.

Mittens is new! She is a domestic shorthair mix who is also litterbox trained. She is an awesome mom to Winston and Freddy. Apply to meet her today!

Come meet Pete! He is a domestic shorthair who is litterbox trained but not a fan of children. Currently he resides offsite. Call to reserve a time to meet Pete today!