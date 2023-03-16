Meet Duke! Duke is a graduate from our P.A.C.K. Program.

Duke was adopted after he graduated from PACK, but was ultimately returned due to no fault of his. In his current foster home, he's been awesome with his little Yorkie foster sibling. Duke sleeps in his crate at night and enjoys snuggling with his people before bedtime. He can be a bit destructive with soft plushy toys, but nylabones and kongs are good for him and can withstand his chewing!

When we cat tested Duke, he was still deciding if he liked them or not. A cat-free home would probably suit him best. Duke had a previous injury to his tail, and unfortunately had to have it amputated. With the patience of his loving foster home, we are pleased to report his tail is on the mend. He would love a house to call his own and some friends, both canine and human to run around with! Apply to meet Duke today!

Meet Dalton! Duke is a graduate from our P.A.C.K. Program.

Dalton is a puppy through and through! Dalton seems to always be happy. He loves affection and gives plenty of it back too. He does well with other dogs, tends to do better with slower introductions. Once he has met and been around the other dog for a while he does well. He has shown from time to time that he doesn't want to share his bone. This is just something that will need to be monitored if bones are around with other dogs. Dalton does well in his crate when people leave. He seemed to be ok with cats before he went to PACK. Dalton is eager to meet new people! Apply to meet him today!

Meet Judy! Judy has a spunky and loving personality. Judy does well on her leash, and usually stays focused when walking around. She does well with other dogs too! She's young and eager to learn. She likes to observe her surroundings and learn what's going on around her. She can be a little vocal in her kennel from time to time, but settles in quite nicely after a couple of minutes. A sheet draped over her kennel also seems to calm her. When she was at our center, she was pretty scared & unsure of the cats. With practice and supervision she might be ok to live with cats. Judy is eager to learn and her recall is great. She comes running up to you with her tail wagging and ready to give you kisses. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Sonny is a sweetheart! He seems to enjoy watching the other cats play, and cannot wait to join in on the fun once he is neutered. He is friendly and will come and rub up on you. He'll also offer up cute little squeaks and meows.

Zoey is a new kitty that we are still getting to know. She has a feisty streak and sometimes doesn't want to play, but other times she is super playful! She's looking for a home that isn't demanding of cuddles and will let her life her independent kitty life!

Miss Miami is a bit on the shy side! She will need lots of patience and time to settle into a new home. A quieter environment may be the best for her. She really likes other cats, so having another cat in the house may help her and her shyness. Miami is currently in our Meow Mates program, where she lives with inmates at the Laramie County Detention Center. She is learning to overcome her shyness there.