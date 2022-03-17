Titan - This handsome boy is a tri-paw but he doesn't let that slow down his love of life! He is best described as an amazing dog with a *pinch* of naughty. He just needs some help to not jump up on people when he's excited. He has a curious mind and is always looking around so he'd benefit from a home that can spoil him with lots of toys. He's good with dogs, kids and was okay with the cats. He's a happy pup that loves to cuddle! (Shepherd mix, 1 year 7 months)

Elmo's foster home says he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He'd love a home that is laid back and enjoys going for walks. He is 11 years old and ready to retire! (Black Lab mix, 11 years old)

Snickers - This easy-going girl is very friendly with all she meets and is great with children. She is so sweet and gentle with them. She is housetrained, crate trained and walks well on a leash. She has only spent time with dogs smaller than her and does great with them. So, we anticipate the same would go for larger dogs, as well. She is a little too interested in kitties though and will chase them when given the opportunity. So, a cat free home is probably best. (Australian Shepherd mix, 6.5 years old)

Nicki - A recent PACK graduate Nicki was a star in the program. She is very nervous at first, but she will come around given time and patience. And, once she trusts you, she will give you all the love in the world. You can see a video of her showing off her skills and fun personality at BDAR.org/dogs - watch till the end so you can see her best trick - The Weave! (Terrier mix, 1 year 8 months)

Meredith - Our spunky girl Meredith is still looking for her forever home! She is the highlight of our day at the office but it's time for her to find her true forever home that can love her beyond weekdays 9-5pm. She loves having places to lounge that are high up and her favorite game is chasing the laser pointer. While Meredith doesn't love too many pets, she will jump up in your lap while you're working and likes to hang out near you all day. She's a great cat with a little bit of sass! (11 months old)

This sweet pup has Wobbler's Syndrome and is looking for a dedicated forever home! At this time, he'll be on a low dose steroid for the rest of his life. Surgery is not an option for him right now. He prefers to be an only dog and cannot live with cats. Rocky is truly a people "person". He loves to hang out with his foster parents and is great with meeting new people. He even likes kiddos! Rocky's favorite toys are kongs because they are sturdy enough for him to chew on! And his favorite place is on the couch! (2 years old, Pit bull mix)