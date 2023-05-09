Meet Axel! This strapping lad is ready for a new home. He has been with other dogs and does ok with them. The dogs he currently lives with don't play with him much, and it makes him a bit sad. He wouldn't mind a playmate who wants to play from time to time. It's best he goes to a cat-free home. He hasn't been around small children very much. The one time he was, he was respectful of them if they were to him. He is a big boy, around 95 pounds. He could benefit from daily exercise to help trim his waistline down a little. He doesn't love being cooped up all day, but when you must leave him, he does well in his kennel. Bonus - he's housetrained. He does listen to his commands (sit, down, stay) if someone is assertive with him. He tends to want to push his boundaries and see what he can get away with. He is very loyal once he knows you are his person. He will be your shadow and follow you everywhere. Whether you're a Shepherd fan or just looking for a large breed dog, Axel is a stellar fit!

Meet Molly! Molly graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer, and she is ready to show off her new skills! At first, Molly can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She does take a bit of time to trust you, but once she does, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She does well with other dogs. She has an affinity for the outdoors and loves being chased or being the chaser of other dogs. She can become vocal while playing, and just needs a gentle reminder to play calmly. She was quiet in her kennel at the PACK program and is house trained. Molly is eager to learn and is very treat motivated. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Old man Pepe doesn't know many commands, but he knows that he loves food and he'd be willing to learn if you give him a tasty treat. Pepe's foster mom said that he learned the "kennel" command quickly but otherwise just knows "sit". For a 9-year-old, Pepe has an earnest, almost puppy-like quality about him. He'd like to play with other dogs and is equally happy snoozing on the couch. Pepe wants ALL the attention and grumbles a little when another dog tries to get their share and is easily corrected. He rarely barks and would do fine living in an apartment. Pepe is a little timid at first, though he warms up quickly. His yearning for love and attention surpasses any bashfulness. Looking for a nice senior dog to retire in your home? Pepe could be the one! Apply today to meet him!

Lyric is a young domestic shorthair mix. He will sing you a tune. Lyric is good with other cats and is litter boxed trained. Stop in and meet him.

Meet Luna, she is a mature domestic shorthair mix looking for her purrfect home. Luna is good with other cats in the home but would do better with no dogs. She is also litter boxed trained.

Majestic is a domestic shorthair mix with a beautiful color coat. She is just a kitten looking for love. Majestic is good with other cats and litter boxed trained. Come meet her today!