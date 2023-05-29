Grasshopper comes from our bug litter. He's a little shy when first meeting people but warms up fast. His foster mom says that he loves attention and wants to be with her 24/7. He loves belly rubs and is learning to go into his crate. Grasshopper has been very interested in the cat in his foster home. He tends to bark whenever he sees the cat. Apply to meet Grasshopper, today!

Meet Pinto! Pinto came from an overcrowded shelter, where he was overlooked. So far, he's thinking life is pretty scary. It's going to take some patience, kindness, and time for him to feel ok. Slowly but surely, he's warming up to his foster mom. We believe he'll be fine with cats and will be ok with dogs once he knows he's safe. If you have the time and patience to show this little dude some love and TLC, apply to meet him today!

Jake is a unique mix of Pomeranian and Mini Australian Shepherd. Before he was rescued, it's safe to say that Jake hasn't had the best life. He is timid until he gets to know you. He enjoys the company of women way more than men. If a man gave him time and patience to come around, we do believe it's possible for him to get over some of his fear with them. He lives with other dogs and does good around them. He was interested in cats; be we don't see him having an issue with them.

Once he feels comfortable with his people, he enjoys frolicking around the yard and wiggling his cute bushy tail. He's also met some children around 10 years old, and he did ok with them. We would just recommend constant supervision since he is so timid and shy. If you think you might be Jake's new special home, apply to meet him today!

Say Hello to Rialto. He is a young domestic shorthair mix. Rialto is staying with a foster family. He is good with other cats and is litter boxed trained. Apply to meet him today!

Stop in today to meet Luna. Luna is looking for that purrfect home without dogs. She is good with other cats. Luna is a domestic shorthair mix who is litter boxed trained.

Sweetie takes some time to warm up to humans. He is currently at the Laramie County Detention Center with his roommate, Cali. They let people pet them on the head, but they are still scared. Most recently they have started to give a purr or two! Around 9pm they come around and like to chase each other and play. Sweetie's newest thing is checking himself out in the reflection of windows. He loves looking at himself. It's quite comical! If you have the time and patience, we just know he will be a great house cat! He was at one point too, but his people abandoned him when they moved out, so he has trust issues, rightfully so! If you want to give him your time and patience, apply to meet him today!