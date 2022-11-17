Nellie enrolled in our PASS program at the beginning of August. Her current home accepted her as a foster pup after she was abandoned with them while dog sitting. They love her a lot but she can't live with them forever and so they contacted us for help. Nellie is a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and is so sweet and gentle once she does. After a long day at work, Nellie will greet you with a toy in her mouth and a FULL body wag. She knows a few commands and is so gentle when she takes her reward! Nellie is house trained, and crate trained - you may even find that she has put herself in her kennel when she is ready for a nap. Nellie is good with dogs her own size and prefers slow introductions. Nellie doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. She has not been observed with children, but we have no reason to believe she wouldn't do well with them if they are respectful of her space. Nellie is incontinent but this is successfully managed with a daily dose of medication which runs about $30 a month. If you are looking for a sweet, smart, easy-going girl to join your home, apply to meet Nellie today!

I am Butters who is a confident pup! I didn't know any commands when arriving in my foster home but am quickly learning "sit, "lay down," and "kennel." I love to run and play and would greatly enjoy having a doggy friend in my forever home or lots of doggy playdates in my future! I’m great on a leash and in the car and greets strangers very nicely. I’m a higher energy guy who is very content to run and play in the yard. I am a very sweet dog who will benefit from a home willing to continue teaching me new things and sharing life's adventures with me.

This crazy kid is sure to make everyone he meets fall in love with him! He has lots of energy and then some to spare! Chico has the most adorable snaggle tooth when his lip catches it just right. Everyone at BDAR can't help but swoon over him. A yard to help Chico burn off his excess energy will be so beneficial for him (and for you!). He really loves other dogs and would play 24/7 if you let him. Chico takes correction well from other dogs, although sometimes he acts like an annoying little sibling and keeps poking the bear. He is still working on the whole house-training thing, but he's smart and we have no doubt he'll catch on quickly. Chico does amazing in a kennel while you are gone, or at night. He's calm in the kennel and content to chew on a toy while he settles. One thing Chico doesn't like: cats. He very much wants to chase them. and a cat-free home would be best for our little buddy.

Lucy is small with a mighty personality! She loves to play and likes to be top dog! She has lots of energy and plenty of affection to give. After a good day of exercise, she loves to snuggle and lay on your lap for some attention. She gets very attached to her people so doesn't do well alone for long periods of time and can get a little separation anxiety. Lucy is trustworthy to free roam, but she also does great in a kennel. She's all around a pint-sized ball of joy. Great with dogs, great with people, Pure joy! Once she settles in and realizes she's home she will be truly loyal and love you forever. Her foster home reports that with adequate stimulation and making sure she has an escape proof yard, she is a really low maintenance overall, very sweet and super silly. Ready to add a strong personality to your household? Apply to meet Lucy today!

Berkley is new to the BDAR family. So far, we know that he really likes being brushed! He has started to warm up to staff, even offering to let us rub his belly and give him lots of scratches. He's often found cuddled up under blankets like a turtle - it's his favorite safe spot. Berkley has been known to eat hair ties; we have discussed with him now that those things aren't healthy for him! He's going to need an owner that can monitor and keep things like that away from him. No small children are best for Berkley, because we all know kids leave toys and things laying around that Berkley may find appetizing.

Past his couple flaws, he really is a great cat, that deserves a great home!

Miss Kitty is a little rough around the edges. Don't let this fool you though, we know there's a sweet kitty underneath that tough attitude.