Jackson is the definition of student council president; he wants to be involved in everything and really enjoys having lots of activity going on at home. He will shake hands and kiss babies and cuddle until death do you part. Jackson has separation anxiety and needs medication to help him remain calm while his family is out. His forever home will need to provide plenty of mental and physical stimulation if Jackson is going to be kenneled for 8 hours a day.

He is the perfect blend of ready for any adventure, but also willing to snuggle for hours. He really enjoys being with his family and separation is hard for him. He needs medication to be able to process being alone. You will never feel alone with him in your space. Jackson will bring more joy to your life than you think possible. If you enjoy cuddles, long walks, playing fetch, and are willing to support Jackson's journey in anxiety, he will be a the world's greatest gift to you, and you will be the greatest gift to him. Anxiety takes time and consistency to heal, and with time and the right environment, you and Jackson will thrive.

Meet Phineas! He prefers to be the king of the castle. He does ok with other dogs when there are not resources around, but cannot be with other dogs if bones, toys, food, or treats are involved. He LOVES people. He greets everyone with a full body wag and unmitigated joy. He met a cat at the center and wasn't too interested, so we believe with proper introductions and slow greeting he may be ok. Phineas is house trained and knows lots of fun tricks! He knows shake, spin, sit, and more. He is food motivated and will perform them for a tasty treat. He is not a fence jumper, but given the opportunity of an open gate, he may take himself on an adventure. A secure yard is a must.

Poe is a perfect little gentleman. He is mellow in the house, never barks or growls. He is well behaved with children and adults, although he prefers one on one couch time with his special someone. He loves a good walk and although he needs to smell, well, everything, he is great on leash. So far, he is polite and curious about other dogs. Poe clearly had some good training but is easily frightened and timid with humans. It takes a bit to earn his trust, but once you do, he will be a loving and loyal friend.

Greyson has lived with other cats before and seems to do well with them. He is shy and taking some time to come out of his shell. Greyson is currently living at the Laramie County Detention Center. He is coming out of his shell more and more. He likes to play stalk his people, and playfully pounce of you once he gets to know you. He has started to let the deputies give him pets, but only if they have treats! He knows about the good life filled with treats now, and he has no intention of going back! If you are looking for a cat that can be independent, but also friendly once he feels comfortable, he may be the one for you!

Berkley is new to the BDAR family. So far, we know that he really likes being brushed! He has started to warm up to staff, even offering to let us rub his belly and give him lots of scratches. He's often found cuddled up under blankets like a turtle - it's his favorite safe spot. Berkley has been known to eat hair ties; we have discussed with him now that those things aren't healthy for him! He's going to need an owner that can monitor and keep things like that away from him. No small children are best for Berkley, because we all know kids leave toys and things laying around that Berkley may find appetizing.

Past his couple flaws, he really is a great cat, that deserves a great home!

Bailey is a happy-go-lucky pup who enjoys being around both people and other dogs. You'd never guess that he is 6 years young with the amount of happiness and energy that emanates from him. He's a curious dog, too, and is always looking for the next adventure. Bailey loves to look out the window and his favorite place to chill is in front of the glass door watching the neighborhood. He does not bark much which is great! Bailey can easily clear a 4' fence, so he needs a 6' privacy fence to be secure in a yard. Bailey is a smart dog and would do best in a home that provides him with mental stimulation as well as exercise! He loves treats and is eager to learn new tricks! He deserves the best for the rest of his life! Apply to meet Bailey today.