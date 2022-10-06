Hello! I'm mama Muffin. I came to BDAR with my four babies (Scrambles, Waffles, Pancakes, and Toast) and I'm now looking for a furever home of my own. I'm a little cautious around new situations and getting used to the perks of being a house cat. I need to find a home where someone will be patient with me and show me that people are great and teach me what being spoiled means. I'm warming up to the BDAR staff and, with a little time and patience, I'll warm up to you too! Can you teach me all about the pawsibilities of being a spoiled kitty?

Greyson has lived with other cats before and seems to do well with them. He is shy and taking some time to come out of his shell. Greyson is currently living at the Laramie County Detention Center. He is coming out of his shell more and more. He likes to play stalk his people, and playfully pounce of you once he gets to know you. He has started to let the deputies give him pets, but only if they have treats! He knows about the good life filled with treats now, and he has no intention of going back! If you are looking for a cat that can be independent, but also friendly once he feels comfortable, he may be the one for you!

This cutie is Blizzard! Blizzard is an extremely sweet kitten who loves attention and toys! He greets us in the morning with a meow and wants some scratches before his breakfast. Like most kittens, Blizzard has a lot of energy and loves to play hunt his siblings. He would be a fantastic addition to a cat savvy household where he'd have friends to explore with.

Miss Harper is brand new to BDAR! We are still learning more about her. She is total puppy so far. She is working on getting "sit" down and working so very hard on her potty training. We believe in you Harper! She has been doing well with her foster fur brother and didn't seem to mind the cats here at our center.

Brutus is a cute guy with a silver face. He is not that old though, at only 3 years old! He does well with other dogs but prefers dogs his size or smaller. We think he is intimidated by the bigger dogs. He is still learning his house training, but with practice and consistency, he'll get there!

We will update Brutus's bio as we get to know him more.

What a unique looking dog! Turtle is a new addition to BDAR, so we will add more information, as we get to know her more.

She is a bit shy at this time but is coming out of her shell more and more every day. She is 4 years old and a Retriever, Black Lab mix.