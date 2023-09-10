Meet Hondo! Hondo is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is ready to show off his new skills!

Hondo is described as a love hound! He soaks up all the human attention and affection he can. He will slink into people for attention. With those soulful eyes.. how can you say no?! Hondo does well with the other dogs, but seems to have an adverse reaction around German Shepherds & Shepherd mixes. We are not quite sure why, but those are the only dogs he's had issues playing and be around.

He can be quite the cuddler if you let him be. He is fairly calm inside the house, and is fine having a calm and quiet day every once in a while too. Hondo kennels well but has been able to be out of his kennel when people are away. So far he hasn't gotten into trouble being out of the kennel alone. One thing Hondo does not like though is cats! He cannot go to a home with a feline. We don't have history of him around kids, but since he enjoys everyone attention and affection, we don't think he will have any issue. He is almost ready to show off his new skills and find the loving home he so deserves. Whether you are looking for a cuddle buddy or adventure friend, Hondo can be both!

Banana is almost the perfect dog! She doesn't have too much energy and has a calm personality. She LOVES people and wants nothing more than to be right next to them. She is more a people dog. She would snuggle up to you all day if you let her! She would be best as an only dog, but does well with supervision while around other dogs. She gives the best kisses and is very gentle about it. She hasn't lived with kids in the home, but has met many and does amazing with them! Apply to meet this perfect gal today.

Aunt May has been a wonderful momma to 6 healthy babies! She's just about ready to find her own forever. She has done awesome in her foster home with other dogs. She is very sweet to people too.

Meet Hall- The beautiful and vocally talented cat. She is a bit on the shy side. Once she opens up she is a sweet ball of love. In her past time she loves to sing, play, and nap. Come in and visit the sweetest cat you'll ever meet.

Meet Oates, This sweet cat is looking for his forever home. He is a bit shy but once he warms up he loves his pets and cuddles. He is a great singer. Let him serenade you with the songs of his people. Come and meet this sweet lover today. Sit in awe of his musical talents and beauty.

Are you looking for an indoor/outdoor cat? Meet Yogi! This chunky guy is ready for adventures in your backyard and snuggles in the afternoon. He prefers the company of women over men. Come meet Yogi today!