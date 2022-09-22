Meet Nellie! This pretty girl is a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and is so sweet and gentle once she does. Nellie will greet you with a toy in her mouth and full a body wag. She knows a few commands and enjoys a good game of fetch. Nellie is house trained, and crate trained - you may even find that she has put herself in her kennel when she is ready for a nap. Nellie is good with dogs her own size but doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. She has not been observed with children, but we have no reason to believe she wouldn't do well with them. Nellie is incontinent but this is successfully managed with a daily dose of medication which runs about $30 a month. If you are looking for a sweet, smart, easy-going girl to join your home, apply to meet Nellie today!

Bailey is a happy-go-lucky pup who enjoys being around both people and other dogs. You'd never guess that he is 6 years young with the amount of happiness and energy that emanates from him. He's a curious dog, too, and is always looking for the next adventure. When Bailey is outside his nose is to the ground investigating everything. Bailey loves to look out the window and his favorite place to chill is in front of the glass door watching the neighborhood. He does not bark much which is great! Bailey can easily clear a 4' fence, so he needs a 6' privacy fence to be secure in a yard. Bailey is a smart dog and would do best in a home that provides him with mental stimulation as well as exercise! He loves treats and is eager to learn new tricks! He deserves the best for the rest of his life! Apply to meet Bailey today.

Meet Hardy! Hardy is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new Jedi skills! Hardy is in for an adventure if you're willing to join him! He is a very loyal and affectionate dog to both humans and other canines. He enjoys a belly rub from time to time. Hardy has been playing well with the other dogs in the program. His heeler tendencies come out from time to time and likes to grab the other dogs’ legs. He corrects well when he is told to stop though. We tested Hardy around cats at the center and he seems to be fine with them. He is good in his crate but does get super excited when you return home. He does a bit of a dance and spins in his crate to show his utter bliss of you coming back. Hardy is set to graduate at the end of September and is now actively looking for his forever home. Hardy is going to be a great companion for just about anyone! Apply to meet him today!

Miss Lexi came to us from a house with many cats. She is settling in nicely, but still needs given time to feel comfortable to come out. Once she is out and feeling comfortable, she's a little explorer! Watching the world go around and being curious at all the new things. Come to the adoption center to meet her today!

Hello! I'm mama Muffin. I came to BDAR with my four babies (Scrambles, Waffles, Pancakes, and Toast) and I'm now looking for a furever home of my own. I'm a little cautious around new situations and getting used to the perks of being a house cat. I need to find a home where someone will be patient with me and show me that people are great and teach me what being spoiled means.

I'm warming up to the BDAR staff and, with a little time and patience, I'll warm up to you too! Can you teach me all about the pawsibilities of being a spoiled kitty?

Zenyatta is a 2-month-old female domestic shorthair mix. Come meet me today!