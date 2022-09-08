Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!

Looking for a senior pup to hang out with? Rocky could be the one for you! Apply today!

Whiskey is an "easy keeper" dog according to his foster home. He's quickly learning to walk on a leash but sometimes gets distracted and likes to stop and stare at things, especially bicycles. He's not a barker and has a nice quiet way about him. Whiskey's sweet temperament makes him easy to fall in love with. He loves people and he gets along with the large rough house foster sibling like a champ. Whiskey's foster home is working on crate training with him, and they report that it's going well. Not only is he sweet and adorable, but he’s also smart too! Apply today if you want to meet Whiskey!

Meet Nellie! This pretty girl is a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and is so sweet and gentle once she does. Nellie will greet you with a toy in her mouth and full a body wag. She knows a few commands and enjoys a good game of fetch. Nellie is house trained, and crate trained - you may even find that she has put herself in her kennel when she is ready for a nap. Nellie is good with dogs her own size but doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. She has not been observed with children, but we have no reason to believe she wouldn't do well with them. Nellie is incontinent but this is successfully managed with a daily dose of medication which runs about $30 a month. If you are looking for a sweet, smart, easy-going girl to join your home, apply to meet Nellie today!

Come meet PJ! PJ is almost 2 years old and is litter boxed trained. He is good with children and other cats. He is a domestic shorthair mix.

Don't let Grandpa’s name fool you, this young man is no grandpa at all!

Grandpa and his siblings were initially born in a barn and so his social skills are still developing. He's certainly the shyest of his siblings. Grandpa loves to play toys and his little mustache/nose is just darling. He purrs for staff when you snuggle him, but sometimes he still plays coy. We think once he's in a home with his people, he'll warm right up. Grandpa is ready to find his forever home! Could that be with you?

Motley is a handsome fellow and so far, he has been very sweet! When he starts to warm up, he likes to give licks & little love bites. They are pretty gentle, but he also responds well when you tell him no. Motley has been pretty quiet and hasn't offered much vocalization yet. His coat is super soft and dense, and he loves attention and starts purring almost instantly.

This gentleman would make a lovely addition to your home! Submit an application to be his forever family today!