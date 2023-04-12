Meet Duke! Duke was a graduate from our P.A.C.K. Program back in August. Some of the skills he learned include 'sit', 'shake', 'wave' and more! New adopters should realize that PACK Program graduates will require regular, ongoing reinforcement of learned behaviors in order for them to become permanent. Duke was adopted after he graduated from PACK, but was ultimately returned due to no fault of his. In his current foster home, he's been awesome with his little Yorkie foster sibling. Duke sleeps in his crate at night and enjoys snuggling with his people before bedtime. He can be a bit destructive with soft plushy toys, but nylabones and kongs are good for him and can withstand his chewing! When we cat tested Duke, he was still deciding if he liked them or not. We believe he may chase a cat if it runs. A cat-free home would probably suit him best. But if you have a very dog-savvy cat, and are wiling to put in the time and effort with slow introductions and separation, he may learn to be ok with them.

Duke had a previous injury to his tail, and unfortunately had to have it amputated. With the patience of his loving foster home, we are pleased to report his tail is on the mend. He would love a house to call his own and some friends, both canine and human to run around with! Apply to meet Duke today!

Old man Pepe doesn't know many commands but he knows that he loves food and he'd be willing to learn if you give him a tasty treat. Pepe's foster mom said that he learned the "kennel" command pretty quickly but otherwise just knows “sit". For a 9-year old, Pepe has an earnest, almost puppy-like quality about him. He'd like to play with other dogs, and is equally happy snoozing on the couch. Pepe wants ALL the attention and grumbles a little when another dog tries to get their share, and is easily corrected. He rarely barks and would do fine living in an apartment. Pepe is a little timid at first, though he warms up quickly. His yearning for love and attention surpasses any bashfulness. Looking for a nice senior dog to retire in your home? Pepe could be the one! Apply today to meet him!

Meet Anna who is new! We will update her bio as we get to know her. So far she has enjoyed chasing one of her foster siblings around in the yard. She's a wiggly young pup and doesn't sit still for very long!

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. Since Evan has gone to foster care, he has really opened up! It took him a solid couple weeks to come around. Now he is playing with wand toys and jumping up into his foster mom's lap. He has really enjoyed hanging out with the fosters dog. If your dog is nice and chill around cats, Evan may love them!

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.

Toothless is a female Devon Rex mix. She is 7 years old. She is good other cats and is litter box trained. We are learning more about her each day.

Peach is new to BDAR and we will up date her bio soon. She is a domestic shorthair mix. Peach is good with other cats and litterbox trained