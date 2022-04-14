Truffles is a mom of 13 (8 she birthed, and 5 that she added later), Truffles is a sweet pup and she's ready to not nurse any more puppies. She's the perfect pint-sized friend looking forward to the next adventure with you. She loves to get pets from her humans. She's not so sure of a leash, yet, but with time, she'll learn that walks are the best! (1 year 8 months old, Pit bull mix)

Pebo - A high energy pup looking for a high energy family to take him on adventures - whether that's hiking, running, riding shotgun, Pebo will be the best adventure buddy! He is game to try new things but he's also totally fine playing a round of catch. Pebo is graduating from our PACK program where he excelled at his skills and tricks. He can't wait to show you! (1 year old, Heeler mix)

Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)

Ash is new to BDAR, we are still learning about Ash. So far, she's very nice and gives great head nudges. She is playful and fun! She is afraid of dogs and should live in a cat-only home. (1 year old)

Thumper is an almost 2-year-old, who enjoys sitting in the window and scratching the kitty post. He's very friendly and will go right in for a head nudge!

Siren is an unstoppable purring machine! This kitty loves people, and she loves to let you know by purring very loudly when she is content.