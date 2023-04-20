Meet Aegon! Aegon is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills. Aegon is 110% a young lab puppy. He has a spirited outlook on life and wants nothing more than to be you and your dog’s friend. PACK has taught him that he needs to control his energy to get the things he wants. He is a true Labrador through and through. Breaks during play time are very good for him and help him regulate his energy. Aegon is improving in his leash skills and getting better every day. He still gets distracted and can tug from time to time. He's great at being a loyal companion who can take a nice snooze once playtime is over. He was fine with cats when we tested him at the center, but we will test him when he gets back. Most likely he will want to be friends with them and play. Aegon will be ready for his new home in the end of April, and is eager to meet new people! He is the total package for Lab lovers! Apply to meet him today!

Meet Emma! The first time we met her she gave us whole body wiggles! She is a very nice dog and meets strangers like they are long lost friends. She enjoys playing with other dogs and has lived with cats. She plays with one of the cats and ignores the other. We don't have any history of Emma living with young children, although we do not see anything that would lead us to think she wouldn't do well. She is pretty good with her house training, if she is on a consistent schedule and gets let out on a regular basis. She is familiar with kenneling, although she will protest it for 10-15 minutes, but settles down after that. Her owner is moving and cannot take her with. When we asked what the cutest thing she did, his reply was "Spark mode!" She gets the zoomies and runs around and spins in circles when she's uber excited. She's just an all-around great little pup.

Meet Sophie! This girl has a spunky outlook in life. She is full of happy energy. She enjoys meeting new people and everyone is a friend. She does well with other dogs and has been around kids. Sophie is kennel trained but could use more work on her leash. She currently enjoys running around her fenced in acreage. She would love nothing more than to be your walking, hiking, and running buddy. She needs to lead an active lifestyle.

Meet August, an extra-large, long-haired tabby who is currently up for adoption. Although he can be a bit grouchy at first, August is a loving cat once he gets to know you. He's a big boy with an even bigger personality and enjoys lounging in sunny spots and getting plenty of attention from his favorite people. With his soft, fluffy coat and striking green eyes, August is a stunning cat who is sure to turn heads wherever he goes. Despite his occasional grumpiness, he is a loyal and affectionate companion who would make a wonderful addition to any loving home.

Cocoa Beanz is a 9-month-old male long black and white hair cat who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. He loves nothing more than cuddling up with our Animal Care Staff and getting lots of attention and affection. With his striking black and white fur and charming personality, Cocoa Beanz is sure to win the hearts of all who meet him.

Ginger is new! She has an allergy that we are investigating before she'll be ready for her new home. But we wanted her to get the most amount of time online so she's up now. Stay tuned for more info or apply to talk to our staff about her!