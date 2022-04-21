Truffles is a mom of 13 (8 she birthed, and 5 that she added later), Truffles is a sweet pup and she's ready to not nurse any more puppies. She's the perfect pint-sized friend looking forward to the next adventure with you. She loves to get pets from her humans. She's not so sure of a leash, yet, but with time, she'll learn that walks are the best! (1 year 8 months old, Pit bull mix)

A high energy pup looking for a high energy family to take him on adventures - whether that's hiking, running, riding shotgun, Pebo will be the best adventure buddy! He is game to try new things but he's also totally fine playing a round of catch. Pebo is graduating from our PACK program where he excelled at his skills and tricks. He can't wait to show you! (1 year old, Heeler mix)

Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)

Wallace is stunning! He's also very sweet and enjoys pets. Wallace fancies a window seat and would be grateful to have a nice sunny perch in his forever home! He is two years old and playful!

Ruger is a bit on the shy side but does enjoy attention when someone is giving it to him. He loves his sister, Remi, and we would love to see them get adopted together. He is good with dogs, cats, kids and is 2.5 years old.

Siren is an unstoppable purring machine! She loves people and she loves to let you know by purring very loudly when she is content. Siren is enrolled in our Meow Mates program, so she'll be ready for adoption in a few weeks. Apply to be the first to meet her! She is 2 years old.