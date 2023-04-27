Chewie is the cutest gremlin in all the land! He does love his sister Leia, and we would love to see them go to the same home, but it is not a requirement. They are good with other dogs. They love to sit in people's laps and snooze the day away. They both do a cute paws in the air dance when you come home and it's a precious thing to see! Chewie seems to be fine with cats.

Little Leia is just a little love bug. She loves her brother Chewie, and we would love them to go to the same home, but it is not a requirement. We do believe she'll succeed the most with another dog in the house though. Leia prefers smaller dogs over bigger ones. She enjoys snuggling up in a lap all day long. She is house trained. If you're looking for 2 little cuties, Leia & Chewie may be the best fit. But if you're looking to just adopt one that's fine too!

Meet Ranger! Ranger is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! His new abilities include 'sit', 'down', 'bow' and more!

Ranger is an all-around good boy. His handler described him as a loyal, friendly, and great companion. He is a very lovable dog who enjoys neck scratches and will tell you you've got the right spot by kicking out his back leg. He does well one on one with other dogs. Playgroups and larger crowds of dogs tend to overwhelm him. Loud noises sometimes scare him. He will look to her person for reassurance that it's ok! He enjoys walks and responds well to the gentle leader to help with leash pulling. Ranger seems to do ok around cats if the interaction is supervised. We do not have a history of him living with cats or kids. Ranger will be ready for his new home in the middle of May and is eager to meet new people! Apply to meet him today!

Miss Cali is a pretty shy and reserved gal. She is starting to come around to people, but it's going to be a slow process. She is currently at the Laramie County Detention Center with her roommate, Sweetie. She is starting to play with the inmates’ feet under the blankets and thinks it's a fun game.

If you have the time and patience, we just know she will be a sweet and great house cat! She lived in a house, and did well, but when the people moved, they left her behind. If you want to give her your time and patience, apply to meet her today!

Cocoa Beanz is a 9-month-old male long black and white hair cat who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. He loves nothing more than cuddling up with our Animal Care Staff and getting lots of attention and affection. With his striking black and white fur and charming personality, Cocoa Beanz is sure to win the hearts of all who meet him.

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. Since Evan has gone to foster care, he has really opened up! It took him a solid couple weeks to come around. Now he is playing with wand toys and jumping up into his foster mom's lap. He has really enjoyed hanging out with the fosters dog. If your dog is nice and chill around cats, Evan may love them!

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.