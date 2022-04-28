Sloan - this guy has such a fun personality! He is very friendly and loves to just do his thing. He is confident and LOVES to jump up to the highest perch possible.

Lexi - this girl is a peach! She is also very confident like Sloan and just walks right up to other dogs and cats like she owns the place (probably because she does!).

Murphy - Murphy is 5.5 years old and does well with dogs her size or bigger. She loves people and has been around kids of all ages. She could use some help on her leash manners but otherwise is a very sweet and loving dog. Murphy picked up kennel skills quickly in her foster home and is trustworthy to roam free (as long as your trash can is not accessible!).

Sally - 2-month-old Tamaskan puppy that was abandoned at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter just a few days old. She was nursed by one of our litter's mom with 4 of her siblings!

Odie - At 10 months old, Odie has spent most of his short life in a crowded Texas shelter. When he arrived here, he was pretty shut down and scared. Now that he has been in a foster home, he is coming out of his shell more and showing his true puppy personality. He loves stuffed toys and playing with his foster dog sibling. He'd do best with another dog around to show him the ropes and help him grow his confidence.

Elmo - A senior pup, Elmo is also one of our long-stay residents. He's been waiting for a while now to find his perfect home and we don't know what's taking so long! Elmo does great with his foster dog siblings, although at his age, he prefers chill dogs over hyper ones. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near his people once he trusts you. Sometimes new situations make him nervous, but he warms up with a little patience. Elmo's foster home says that he is very sweet and low maintenance. At 11 years old, Elmo is looking for a place to retire and would love a relaxed home that likes to go for the occasional stroll.